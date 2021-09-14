Voting rights groups form coalition opposing voter ID petition in Nebraska

A coalition of voting rights groups say they’ll work together to oppose a ballot initiative seeking to ask Nebraskans to approve voter ID next year.
Decline to Sign Nebraska, which announced its campaign opposing the petition drive at a rally at the Capitol on Tuesday, said the proposal would be costly to the state and further complicate the voting process.
The coalition includes Civic Nebraska, Black Votes Matter, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, the ACLU of Nebraska and the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign.
Brad Christian-Sallis, the statewide voting rights field director for Civic Nebraska, called the voter ID petition “dangerous and hurtful” and said Decline to Sign will “fight it with all our power.”
The petition, sponsored by state Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, Nebraska Republican Party National Committeewoman Lydia Brasch and former Douglas County GOP Chairwoman Nancy McCabe under the name Citizens for Voter ID, was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in August.
The proposed constitutional amendment would need to net an estimated 124,000 signatures, including 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, to appear on the 2022 general election ballot.
Slama said she launched the petition drive in order to have Nebraskans’ voices heard on the matter, after voter ID proposals have been introduced in nine of the last 10 legislative sessions but failed to advance to a vote of the Legislature.
Opponents on Tuesday referred to the proposal as one that would enact "voter restrictions."
Speakers said requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot would add cost, complication and confusion to Nebraska’s elections, which they said are already well run and secure.
Preston Love Jr., the director of the Black Votes Matter Institute and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate, called the problem voter ID laws aim to prevent -- voter fraud by impersonation -- “a fairy tale.”
“Voter ID stands shoulder-to-shoulder with poll taxes and literacy tests and so many other restrictions,” Love said. “It’s based on a false narrative that there is fraud.”
Requiring voters to obtain a photo ID before going to the polls may disenfranchise voters who are older or from rural areas, said Mary Lee Moulton, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.
Moulton said a voter ID law may also make it harder for members of the military who are deployed overseas to cast an absentee ballot, and would install obstacles for voters who would need to be free at a specific time in order to obtain one from their county’s Department of Motor Vehicles office.
“There is a reason these voter restrictions have been turned back time and time again in our nonpartisan Legislature,” she said. “There is no evidence of voter fraud in Nebraska; even supporters of this petition acknowledge this fact.”
Nebraskans who are low income would also face additional barriers to voting, said Angela Montalvo, a tri-chair of the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, which could push many away from casting a ballot.
“Democracy requires more eligible voters participating in our election, not fewer,” she said.
Sam Petto, the communications director for ACLU of Nebraska, said Nebraska should instead take steps to make voting easier, and Heather Engdahl, the Get Out the Vote director for Civic Nebraska, called the proposal “redundant and unnecessary.”
“Our state constitution states that elections shall be free, with no hindrance or impediment,” Engdahl said. “This petition aims to add exactly those things.”
Christian-Sallis said the Decline to Sign campaign plans to conduct outreach to Nebraska voters throughout the drive to gather signatures and leading up to the November 2022 election.
