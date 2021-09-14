Voting rights groups form coalition opposing voter ID petition in Nebraska

Opponents on Tuesday referred to the proposal as one that would enact "voter restrictions."

Speakers said requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot would add cost, complication and confusion to Nebraska’s elections, which they said are already well run and secure.

Preston Love Jr., the director of the Black Votes Matter Institute and a former candidate for the U.S. Senate, called the problem voter ID laws aim to prevent -- voter fraud by impersonation -- “a fairy tale.”

“Voter ID stands shoulder-to-shoulder with poll taxes and literacy tests and so many other restrictions,” Love said. “It’s based on a false narrative that there is fraud.”

Requiring voters to obtain a photo ID before going to the polls may disenfranchise voters who are older or from rural areas, said Mary Lee Moulton, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.

Moulton said a voter ID law may also make it harder for members of the military who are deployed overseas to cast an absentee ballot, and would install obstacles for voters who would need to be free at a specific time in order to obtain one from their county’s Department of Motor Vehicles office.