Voter ID proposal remains stuck in committee; sponsor says petition drive moving forward

A proposed constitutional amendment requiring Nebraska voters to show photo identification before they cast a vote won't be debated by the Legislature this year.

The measure (LR3CA) from Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling failed to obtain the five votes necessary from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee to advance to the floor.

Slama, who sponsored the constitutional amendment in 2021, called it a "commonsense" approach supported by a majority of Nebraskans.

LR3CA had the support of Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who campaigned on enacting a voter ID law, and other conservative lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, who said it would bring Nebraska in line with 35 other states that have similar provisions in their law.

But opponents labeled it as a solution in search of a problem, saying there was no evidence of voter impersonation in Nebraska.

They also said requiring voters to obtain a photo ID card would create additional barriers for Nebraskans who are low income, older, non-white or live with disabilities before they could exercise a constitutional right to vote.