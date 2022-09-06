Voter ID, minimum wage hike will be put to voters in November

Petitions to enact a law requiring Nebraskans show photo identification before voting and to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 appear headed for the general election ballot.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen on Tuesday said both campaigns met the statutory requirements to qualify to go before voters on Nov. 8.

"I have reviewed the initiatives, and both are in compliance with the law," Evnen said in a statement.

After nearly a decade of failing to advance a voter ID law out of the Legislature, the petition for the proposed constitutional amendment was signed by 172,000 Nebraskans, according to sponsor Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

The petition needed about 124,000 signatures, equal to 10% of the registered voters in the state, including 5% of voters in at least 38 of Nebraska's 93 counties.

Evnen's office said the voter ID petition submitted 136,458 valid signatures and met the requirement in 76 counties.

The measure has long been sought by Republican members of the Legislature, but has failed to overcome a Democratic-led filibuster, which has said a voter ID measure would make it harder for older, lower-income and non-white voters to cast a ballot.

Raise the Wage Nebraska submitted more than 160,000 signatures in July following a campaign that would gradually raise the state's minimum wage over the next several years.

The minimum wage petition had 97,245 valid signatures — it needed a little more than 86,000 — and reached the 5% threshold in 44 counties, Evnen said.

If approved by voters, Nebraska's minimum wage would increase from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023, before increasing $1.50 each year until 2026.

The campaign was backed by a coalition of 27 organizations and politicians, who said raising the minimum wage would benefit about 1 in 5 workers in the state.

It would raise the pay of 150,000 people, which would include three-fourths of workers over the age of 20 and one-fourth of those over the age of 40, according to Raise the Wage Nebraska.

One in five women workers would see their pay increased, the campaign added.

Tuesday's announcement comes nearly two weeks after Evnen said a pair of petitions to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska failed to qualify for the ballot, falling more than 9,000 signatures short.

Evnen later said his office would re-check some of the petitions submitted by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana.