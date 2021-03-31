Vote to allow casinos could prompt new requests for Nebraska horse tracks

Prospects of a new horse racing track and casino in Kearney prompted Fonner Park's leader to call on state racing regulators to consider creating guidelines governing where new tracks can pop up.

Chris Kotulak, CEO of the Grand Island horse track, proposes the State Racing Commission implement criteria privileging the existing tracks should a new request come forward.

"Where does a new race track fit in?" Kotulak asked.

State racing commissioners will discuss the question at their monthly meeting in Lincoln on Wednesday.

No formal plans have been announced for a track in Kearney, but after voters in November approved casinos at any state-licensed horse track, Kotulak strongly suspects Grand Island's growing rival 50 miles to the west will seek to get in on the game.

Reached this week, hospitality leaders in Kearney said they weren't aware of any plans for a horse track. An economic development official did not respond to a request for comment.

Before the vote to approve casinos, many would have scoffed at the thought of adding a horse track in Nebraska. For decades, declines in the sport contributed to or resulted from the closing of Omaha's Ak-Sar-Ben in 1995 and the demise of State Fair Park in Lincoln.