Video of Ricketts unmasked making the rounds on social media

Video of Gov. Pete Ricketts, maskless, and surrounded by others without masks on election night shared by a 25-year-old Omaha sports bar employee continues to make the rounds on social media.

Some people are also incensed she was fired for the tweet.

Ricketts was attending an election party for Sen.-elect Rita Sanders at a DJ's Dugout location when the video was shot. It shows Ricketts standing among a group of people who are talking and laughing, and the employee standing in another area saying, out of his earshot, 'Where's your mask, Pete? What are you doing, Pete? We're in a pandemic, Pete."

The 17-second video was posted Nov. 3 under the Twitter handle Keezyoko, who on Tuesday tweeted: "Since i just got fired for posting this tweet, if anyone would like to donate to this lovely single mama, I'll be posting my venmo and cashapp shortly."

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue said she reached out to the employee after she saw the video and her tweets to verify she had been fired.

Darwin Hanssen, president of DJ's Dugout, said the employee was fired Tuesday, after management learned she recently posted the video, taken while she was on duty. That is a violation of the sports bar’s social media and cellphone policies, he said in a statement.