Victim advocates push bill to extend protection orders in Nebraska from one year to five

Angie Lauritsen said she and her family lived in constant fear after they took out a protection order against a person she alleged had physically, mentally and sexually abused her.
The alleged abuser was quickly released on bail after being arrested, she said.
That's when the stalking began, Lauritsen said, at her home and at her place of employment, even though a judge had ordered the person not to contact or harass her or her family.
She said sheriff's deputies responded when she called for help, but the protection order ended after a year.
"We were on our own," she said.
On Friday, Lauritsen and other advocates will be supporting a bill that would extend the duration of protection orders for victims of abuse and harassment from one year to five years. LB118 also would waive the requirement that applications for such orders, and an accompanying affidavit, be signed in front of a notary public.
State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, the bill's main sponsor, said the measure was "first and foremost" about increasing safety for those in fear, and removing unnecessary barriers for getting help.
Often, he and other advocates said, people don't realize that protection orders expire after a year or that they can be renewed. And, they said, there's often reluctance to renew the protection order because it requires reliving some of the initial trauma, or facing your harasser in court.
Hillary Wasserburger, executive director of a Panhandle program that helps victims of domestic and sexual abuse, said extending the duration of protection orders to five years would help remove that trauma.
In her rural area, she said, it's often hard to find a notary public to verify a protection order filing, especially now, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Neighboring Colorado allows lifetime protection orders, Wasserburger said, so those who move to Nebraska are surprised that such orders extend for only a year here. A longer-lasting protection order, she and other advocates said, would give abuse victims more time to find a safe home and a safe job.
LB118 is viewed as the next step being taken by advocates for victims of abuse to shore up the state's laws on protection orders. Two years ago, they won approval of a law that prevented, in many cases, the dismissal of an application for such an order without a judge holding a hearing. That came in the wake of a case in Omaha in which a protection order had been denied without a hearing, and the applicant was later severely burned in a fire at the family home that authorities have said was set by her husband.
The Legislature's Judiciary Committee will take testimony Friday morning on the bill.
Opposition to the measure is anticipated. There's concern about allowing longer-lasting protection orders without judicial reviews. Family law attorneys also maintain that protection orders are sometimes used to retaliate against a spouse and don't require proof of the allegations.