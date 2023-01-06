 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vicki Kramer will lead Nebraska Department of Transportation

  • Updated
  • 0

Vicki Kramer was appointed Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to serve as the new director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

"Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation system into the 21st century," Pillen said.

Vicki Kramer

"She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska's vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st Century infrastructure across the state."

Kramer previously worked as chief of staff for infrastructure markets and strategy for Kiewit Infrastructure Engineering after working in the Department of Transportation from 2016 to 2020 in a variety of roles.

In her prior work at the department, she was communication director and public policy director as well as a strategic advisor to the director.

"Vicki will be exceptional," former Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis said.

"She will continue to modernize the department and work to achieve its goals of increased safety, fiscal responsibility, project delivery, asset management and workforce development."

The department's most recent director, John Selmer, announced in December his plans to retire from the position effective Jan. 4.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

