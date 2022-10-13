Vet Center invites public to open house at new location in Lincoln on Friday

The Lincoln Vet Center is inviting the public to an open house on Friday to celebrate its new location at 211 S. 84th St.
The open house and tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with Veterans Affairs and community partners hosting an information fair outside.
Transitioning out of military service can be difficult. Here are some tips that can help make it easier. Source by: Stringr
Vet Centers provide social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve, and their families.
In addition to counseling, referrals and connections to other VA or community benefits or services are also provided.
The Lincoln Vet Center first opened in 1981 and moved to its current location earlier this year.
Top Journal Star photos for October
The basketball courts at Antelope Park went from gray to filled with color this fall. The project to resurface the courts at Normal Boulevard and South Street and repaint them as a reproduction of the painting "Red Sea" by African American artist Felrath Hines was funded by private donations. The original painting is part of the permanent collection of the Sheldon Museum of Art.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives the state of the city address Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabby Pace (center left) and Kooper Barnes (center right) dance as part of the Spartans' pregame routine before an A-5 district game Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch celebrates after the team made a stop against Indiana in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Johnson-Brock industrial technology teacher Ashton Bohling is one of 20 nationwide winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marcus Washington breaks a tackle from Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Flowers ring a tree on Randolph Street where six people died in a car crash last week.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Nebraska wide receiver Ty Hahn (17) celebrate after Hartzog scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A farmer uses a corn combine to harvest his crop on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Johnson, NE. Based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2022 winter wheat crop is forecast at 36.9 million bushels, down 10% from last year's crop, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Ellen Bode drives the ball off the 16th tee during the girls class A district golf match on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (left) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with teammate Chancellor Brewington during the game against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.