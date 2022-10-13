Vet Center invites public to open house at new location in Lincoln on Friday

The Lincoln Vet Center is inviting the public to an open house on Friday to celebrate its new location at 211 S. 84th St.

The open house and tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with Veterans Affairs and community partners hosting an information fair outside.

Vet Centers provide social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve, and their families.

In addition to counseling, referrals and connections to other VA or community benefits or services are also provided.

The Lincoln Vet Center first opened in 1981 and moved to its current location earlier this year.