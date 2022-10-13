 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Vet Center invites public to open house at new location in Lincoln on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Vet Center is inviting the public to an open house on Friday to celebrate its new location at 211 S. 84th St.

The open house and tours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with Veterans Affairs and community partners hosting an information fair outside. 

Transitioning out of military service can be difficult. Here are some tips that can help make it easier. Source by: Stringr
Key gubernatorial adviser leaving Nebraska government post
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana drops lawsuit to block petition signature requirement

Vet Centers provide social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve, and their families.

In addition to counseling, referrals and connections to other VA or community benefits or services are also provided.

The Lincoln Vet Center first opened in 1981 and moved to its current location earlier this year.

McConnell urges Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate
City parks foundation hires new executive director
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

12-year-old boy rescued from destroyed building after Russian 'revenge strikes' in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News