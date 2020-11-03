 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vast majority of voters approve 36% cap on payday loan rates
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Vast majority of voters approve 36% cap on payday loan rates

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a measure setting a 36% annualized percentage rate for payday loans.

More than four in five voters supported Initiative 428, which lowers the annual interest rates payday lenders can charge from 400%, matching Nebraska with 16 other states that have similar caps.

The initiative, sponsored by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, was put on the ballot after a successful petition drive submitted more than 120,000 signatures earlier this year.

Supreme Court rejects last challenge to payday lending initiative

It had the backing of faith leaders, veterans groups, AARP, ACLU of Nebraska and various other social welfare organizations throughout the state, who said payday lenders catch many borrowers in a cycle of debt because they are unable to pay high interest rates.

"Nebraska voters have confirmed that they want to end these predatory rates," said Kate Wolfe, Nebraskans for Responsible Lending's campaign manager. "Now all Nebraskans will have better access to credit that is fair and reasonable."

Opponents of the measure said, if passed, the ballot initiative would likely put businesses that extend credit to individuals who cannot get loans elsewhere out of business.

On its way to the ballot, Initiative 428 survived a trio of legal challenges aimed at keeping the measure from going before voters. Two of those lawsuits ultimately ended up before the Nebraska Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the initiative's backers.

Live election updates: Tension builds as polls close at 8 p.m. in Nebraska

Election results

Money logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News