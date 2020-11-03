Vast majority of voters approve 36% cap on payday loan rates

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved a measure setting a 36% annualized percentage rate for payday loans.

More than four in five voters supported Initiative 428, which lowers the annual interest rates payday lenders can charge from 400%, matching Nebraska with 16 other states that have similar caps.

The initiative, sponsored by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, was put on the ballot after a successful petition drive submitted more than 120,000 signatures earlier this year.

It had the backing of faith leaders, veterans groups, AARP, ACLU of Nebraska and various other social welfare organizations throughout the state, who said payday lenders catch many borrowers in a cycle of debt because they are unable to pay high interest rates.

"Nebraska voters have confirmed that they want to end these predatory rates," said Kate Wolfe, Nebraskans for Responsible Lending's campaign manager. "Now all Nebraskans will have better access to credit that is fair and reasonable."

Opponents of the measure said, if passed, the ballot initiative would likely put businesses that extend credit to individuals who cannot get loans elsewhere out of business.