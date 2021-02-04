Vaccine opponents back bill allowing them to opt out of state directives

Hansen said that was “not necessarily” the intent of the bill, adding he believed the language of the bill could be asserted if the state was attempting to continue to mandate a vaccine even after the public health crisis was over.

Dozens of people testified in support of the bill in person Thursday, nearly all of them waiting together in close proximity in a line outside the committee room. Masks are not required at the Capitol; only a few who stood in line to speak in support wore one.

Supporting testimony ranged from personal stories about immunizations and the choice made by parents to not vaccinate their children, explanations of faith-based opposition to vaccines, assertions of individual sovereignty and constitutional rights, as well as a range of conspiracy theories and debunked claims.

“It is unconstitutional and against the inalienable rights of the citizens of this country to be forced, coerced or tricked into vaccination,” Allie French said.

French added the government “has no right” to force an individual to get a shot if it was against their religion or philosophical beliefs.