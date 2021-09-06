Utah attorney sues Nebraska state epidemiologist in public-records fight over COVID-19 testing

Nebraska's acting state epidemiologist is being sued by a Utah attorney after he denied her request for an unredacted validation report regarding COVID-19 tests administered by Test Nebraska.
At issue is whether the blacked-out information qualifies as trade secrets or should be released under public-records laws.
In the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court, Suzette Rasmussen's attorney, Andre Barry, said: "The public has an interest in knowing whether the COVID-19 tests provided by Nomi Health are (or were) reliable or accurate as claimed, and whether the state's contract with Nomi Health was worth the cost."
In April 2020, near the start of the pandemic, Nebraska announced a $26,875,000, no-bid contract with Nomi Health, a Utah company, to establish mobile testing centers and provide up to 540,000 tests over the following six months, with an option to pay more for additional testing after that.
By the time Test Nebraska stopped testing July 18, 2021, the program had cost the state about $45 million and resulted in the completion of roughly 800,000 COVID-19 tests, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
In the lawsuit filed in late June, Barry said Rasmussen started making public-records requests with HHS on April 9, 2021, and, in response, received a redacted copy of a validation report, with several lines and 14 entire pages blacked out.
When she asked for an unredacted copy, she was denied and told it contained Nomi Health's "proprietary and trade secret information."
Rasmussen asked the Nebraska Attorney General's Office to review the denial, arguing that the Nebraska Legislature has expressed a strong public policy for disclosure, particularly when public funds are involved.
"Information related to the accuracy and effectiveness of life-saving tests should be public record," she said.
In a May 27 response, Assistant Attorney General Leslie Donley said HHS and Nomi Health had sufficiently established that the redacted information constitutes a trade secret.
"Nomi expended significant resources in testing and research to determine the most effective and cost effective means of performing the testing required under the contract. The release of such information would give an advantage to Nomi’s competitors who could establish laboratories using Nomi's trade secrets without having to incur the costs Nomi expended for testing and research," she wrote.
Rasmussen next turned to the court, asking a judge to force the state to release the information under public-record laws.
"So, help me understand this? It's time for some argument," Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman said at a hearing last week.
Barry was asking that the state share the unredacted report with his expert on clinical testing so he could reach an opinion as to whether the redacted information was trade secrets or information commonly known in the field.
He argued the court needed something more than just the records to help decipher the meaning and make the determination.
Nomi Health, an interested party in the case, offered a sealed affidavit to explain to the judge what is in the unredacted validation report.
And at the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Christopher Felts argued against Barry's request, saying the court didn't need to resort to expert testimony.
"If this document and what was in it and what Nomi is doing with this program were ascertainable by proper means and was readily available, then the relator wouldn't be spending all of the time and expense and effort of trying to use mandamus to get access to this information," he said.
Attorney David Lopez, who represents Nomi Health, said the point of the trade secret wasn't the components, but rather the sum of the parts.
"What Nomi Health was able to do was take clinical diagnostic components and rearrange them and put them in a particular order and into a system that would yield, not only a $25 COVID test that could be offered to a state government, but one that could be offered to a state government at scale and quickly in the midst of an unfolding emergency," he said. "That's the nature of the trade secret."
Lopez said later that HHS disclosed a great deal of information, including validation results that show the reliability of Test Nebraska. It also carefully and thoughtfully redacted specific portions of the report that would reveal Nomi Health’s intellectual property, which would be enormously useful to competitors.
McManaman asked whether an expert could be useful to the court.
"These are particular tests and components and things that they didn't teach any of us in law school, and we haven't learned subsequently unless we've had a case in this realm," he said.
Without knowing the components, McManaman said he would be left having to accept on face value that Nomi's special combination is valuable.
"You have to have the vocabulary and the understanding," the judge said.
Lopez said it's a fair question, but he didn't think Barry's expert had the expertise.
Barry told the judge the doctor has been working in clinical testing for 37 years, and he's at a disadvantage if he can't show his expert the validation report or the sealed affidavit Nomi Health provided to the court.
"That type of testimony is required if we're going to have a fair process," he said.
McManaman took the matter under advisement. The case is set to go to trial in October.
