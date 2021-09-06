Utah attorney sues Nebraska state epidemiologist in public-records fight over COVID-19 testing

Barry was asking that the state share the unredacted report with his expert on clinical testing so he could reach an opinion as to whether the redacted information was trade secrets or information commonly known in the field.

He argued the court needed something more than just the records to help decipher the meaning and make the determination.

Nomi Health, an interested party in the case, offered a sealed affidavit to explain to the judge what is in the unredacted validation report.

And at the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Christopher Felts argued against Barry's request, saying the court didn't need to resort to expert testimony.

"If this document and what was in it and what Nomi is doing with this program were ascertainable by proper means and was readily available, then the relator wouldn't be spending all of the time and expense and effort of trying to use mandamus to get access to this information," he said.

Attorney David Lopez, who represents Nomi Health, said the point of the trade secret wasn't the components, but rather the sum of the parts.