US ag secretary to visit UNL on Friday

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will join Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Friday for a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
The event is invitation-only to ensure social distancing. The event will be open to the media and available for public viewing at unl.edu/live-stream.
The panel discussion begins at 10:15 a.m. in the Nebraska Innovation Commons building, 2021 Transformation Drive.
