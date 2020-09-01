 Skip to main content
US ag secretary to visit UNL on Friday
US ag secretary to visit UNL on Friday

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue (center) and Gov. Pete Ricketts observe operations during a tour of the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant, Costco Wholesale's dedicated poultry supplier, in Fremont in December.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will join Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Friday  for a panel discussion on agricultural innovation at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The event is invitation-only to ensure social distancing. The event will be open to the media and available for public viewing at unl.edu/live-stream.

The panel discussion begins at 10:15 a.m. in the Nebraska Innovation Commons building, 2021 Transformation Drive.

