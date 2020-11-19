UNMC expert makes urgent call for mask mandate; Ricketts doesn't budge

"Wearing face masks is not a perfect solution," Lawler said, but when that action is layered together with washing hands repeatedly and maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing, it can create "a relatively impenetrable barrier."

"The reason that we ask for mandates is that we know they work," he said. "Compliance increases, (and) mandates result in a reduction in cases and in fatalities."

Lawler said it's time to end gatherings of more than 10 people in the state.

Nebraska is now on the verge of "getting into the territory of South Dakota and North Dakota," he warned, where COVID-19 now virtually is "an unchecked epidemic."

Responding to a question later in the Zoom event, Ricketts said "we all need to step up and take care of each other" by wearing a mask, washing hands repeatedly and maintaining social distancing.

"Nebraskans have always stepped up to take care of each other," the governor said.

"Do the right thing," he said. "Do it right now."

Asked about the growing number of Nebraska municipalities that are considering issuing mask mandates, Ricketts said he would "encourage cities to check with legal counsel on their legal authority to do so."