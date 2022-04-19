U.S. Chamber of Commerce hands Flood early endorsement

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Mike Flood's candidacy for Nebraska's 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with the expressed expectation that he will be part of a new Republican majority in 2023.
"This is early, early" for a Chamber endorsement, Ashlee Rich Stephenson, the organization's senior political strategist, said during a telephone call.
"Based on his record, his business experience and his vision, this is a smart move for us," she said.
"Mike Flood is such a skilled legislator. He knows how to get things done. He has the ability to cross the aisle. We think he will be effective."
Issues that are particularly important to the Chamber include taxes, job creation and energy security, Stephenson said.
"We believe it is more than very likely that Republicans will take control of the House" after this November's general election, she said. Democrats currently hold a narrow majority.
Flood will be matched against Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the Democratic nominee and a legislative colleague, in a June 28 special election to serve the remaining six months of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term.
Nebraska voters will select a congressman or congresswoman to represent eastern Nebraska's 1st District for the following two years in the Nov. 8 general election, choosing from party nominees selected in the primary election.
Flood and Pansing Brooks are front-runners to advance from the May 10 primary.
Fortenberry resigned from the House seat he has held since 2005 after his conviction on federal charges that he made false statements to the FBI about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on June 28.
Republicans nominate Flood to fill 1st District vacancy, completing ballot for June special election
Flood, a former Speaker of the Legislature, returned to the nonpartisan legislative body in 2021 after being term-limited out of office upon completing two consecutive terms in 2013.
Responding to the Chamber endorsement, Pansing Brooks said: "As a small-business owner, business lawyer and member of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce for over 35 years, we have been helping businesses in Nebraska grow and thrive.
"I am gratified to have strong support from many business leaders across this district," she said, and "I will continue to be a strong leader for economic growth, jobs and wages as this district's first congresswoman."
