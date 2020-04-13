You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on Friday about the COVID-19 virus. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Two state senators have called for a return to normalcy in Nebraska by reengaging social contact and business activity in spite of the coronavirus, suggesting that otherwise "civil unrest will eventually ensue" in the state.

"We cannot afford to go another day with this current failed policy," Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings and Steve Erdman of Bayard wrote in an op-ed published in the Hastings Tribune.

Halloran and Erdman said they were responding largely to messages they have received stating that "if these restrictions continue, my business will close and never reopen."

The two senators said that "herd immunity" to the new virus can be achieved by allowing healthy Americans who are less vulnerable to "interact with the disease" while protecting vulnerable Americans who might not be able to survive exposure to the virus.

That comports with a strategy promoted by Dr. Knut Wittkowski, who is a senior research associate at Rockefeller University in New York City, they said.

Asked about the proposal voiced by the two senators during his daily coronavirus news briefing, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that he will remain focused on attempting to "make sure we don't overwhelm the health care system" while moving to lift current restrictions "gradually, over time."

Ricketts said he wants to "open up as quickly as possible," but to do so cautiously and prudently.

An hour later on his monthly call-in radio program, the governor was confronted by a caller who argued that "you're strangling the economy" for what will prove to be "a nothing-burger."

"People are losing their jobs every day," the caller said. "They're losing their businesses, losing their savings."

Less than 300 people are projected to die in Nebraska from the coronavirus, the caller said. More will die from pneumonia and the flu, he said.

"One of the key differences," Ricketts responded, "is the unknown" and the fact that the coronavirus can spread very quickly and could threaten to overwhelm the health care system.

"There are a lot of unknowns," he said.

Steve Erdman

Steve Erdman
Steve Halloran

Steve Halloran

Actions that he and the state have taken have slowed down the spread of the virus, Ricketts said. They include adopting rules of physical separation, closing schools and limiting restaurants to pick-up, drive-thru and delivery service while allowing bars to only provide off-sale purchases.

Gatherings have been limited to no more than 10 people across the state and individuals have been asked to maintain 6 feet of separation from other people.

People have been urged, but not required, to work from home.

"The virus in the state has been slowed down," Ricketts said during his radio broadcast.

Ricketts encourages residents to stay at home over next three weeks, closes salons statewide

Asked if he or any members of his cabinet have been tested for the virus, the governor said no.

None of them has been symptomatic or is considered to be high risk, he said.

Ricketts pointed to Grand Island for an example of how swiftly the virus can spread, especially in "a very challenging environment" like meatpacking plants where workers labor on production lines virtually shoulder to shoulder.

Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, told the governor's briefing that job losses and other fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will sharply increase the number of people needing assistance at a time when grocery stores are selling nearly all their products with less available to donate.

Ricketts encourages vote by mail, eyes gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions possibly in May

"Resources are going down while the need is going up," he said.

"It's rough right now," Young said, "and we anticipate it will get rougher."

In their op-ed, Halloran and Erdman wrote: "We regret that fear and panic have directed our policies in the past, but a fundamental change is now needed in how we deal with the coronavirus.

"There is a way back to normalcy, but it does not include waiting for a vaccine, shutting down schools and businesses and doling out another stimulus package." 

Ricketts encourages Nebraskans to consider masks

"The lockdowns have devastated our economy, set our students back and made the cure worse than the disease," Halloran and Erdman wrote.

"By keeping schools, hospitals and businesses open, but separating the elderly and those with certain medical conditions, herd immunity can be achieved and the coronavirus defeated in about four weeks."

Halloran and Erdman are Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature and their comments appeared to be sharply critical of the policies pursued by Ricketts, also a Republican, although they did not criticize the governor personally. 

Fauci says Ricketts 'doing a very good job' fighting virus

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News