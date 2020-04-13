Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach

Asked if he or any members of his cabinet have been tested for the virus, the governor said no.

None of them has been symptomatic or is considered to be high risk, he said.

Ricketts pointed to Grand Island for an example of how swiftly the virus can spread, especially in "a very challenging environment" like meatpacking plants where workers labor on production lines virtually shoulder to shoulder.

Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, told the governor's briefing that job losses and other fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will sharply increase the number of people needing assistance at a time when grocery stores are selling nearly all their products with less available to donate.

"Resources are going down while the need is going up," he said.

"It's rough right now," Young said, "and we anticipate it will get rougher."

In their op-ed, Halloran and Erdman wrote: "We regret that fear and panic have directed our policies in the past, but a fundamental change is now needed in how we deal with the coronavirus.

"There is a way back to normalcy, but it does not include waiting for a vaccine, shutting down schools and businesses and doling out another stimulus package."