Two staff members assaulted at Tecumseh prison
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

 Associated Press file photo

An inmate assaulted two staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution Saturday, resulting in serious injuries.

The inmate was violating housing unit rules, according to Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman Laura Strimple. After being directed to stop multiple times by a staff member, the inmate approached and punched him several times in the head and torso with a closed fist.

A second staff member who was nearby was assaulted as well. Chemicals were used to ensure compliance from other inmates in the housing area while the inmate who initiated the assault was restrained, Strimple said.

The first staff member received two stitches at the hospital. Dermabond was used to close an injury on the face of the second staff member.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the Johnson County attorney to determine any criminal prosecution. The Corrections Department disciplinary process will be used with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

