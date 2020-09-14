Two Lincoln prisons are up to 185 COVID-19 cases

Initially at the penitentiary, it was necessary to group people in minimum custody because there were positives in all housing units and potential that others in those units might become sick as well, she said.

"Now that many of the positive cases are completing their time in medical isolation, we will be able to separate them from others who have not been tested or are asymptomatic," she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, she said, officials have emphasized all procedures thought to be effective in reducing transmission of the virus — handwashing, wearing of masks, frequent disinfecting, social distancing where possible, and notifying medical staff of symptoms.

"We make that request of everyone, including staff," Strimple said. "We would rather have voluntary compliance than to punish individuals for not wearing a mask."

Previously, Community Corrections of Omaha had seven cases, but those inmates have recovered, and no new cases have been diagnosed. Sixty-seven were tested there.

A total of 1,546 inmates have been tested, some at all 10 Nebraska prisons. Testing is primarily voluntary, department officials said.