Two Lincoln pharmacies will distribute free naloxone for opioid overdoses

Two Lincoln pharmacies and an Auburn pharmacy will participate in a free distribution of naloxone antidote used to save people who have overdosed on opioids.

The program is a pilot project by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region V Systems. The kits are expected to be available beginning Sunday.

The three pharmacies that will participate in the pilot program are:

* Kohll’s/Wagey Drug, 808 N. 27th St., Lincoln.

* HyVee, 5010 O St., Lincoln.

* Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy, 2115 14th St., Auburn.

Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said the goal of the naloxone nasal spray kit program is to help reduce opioid overdose deaths by connecting people with help and treatment resources.

The staff at the pharmacies have been trained to provide information to the person receiving naloxone on the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose and how to administer the naloxone nasal spray, said Marcia Mueting, with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

The aim is to eventually take the program statewide.