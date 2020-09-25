 Skip to main content
TV ads backing payday lending measure set to air statewide
TV ads backing payday lending measure set to air statewide

The first round of television commercials urging Nebraska voters to approve lowering the cap on payday loan rates from 400% to 36% hit airwaves from Omaha to Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, the organization behind a successful petition drive to get Initiative 428 on the Nov. 3 ballot, is also responsible for the commercial that will air on broadcast, cable and digital platforms across the state this weekend.

Titled "Underwater," the 30-second ad depicts an overflowing bathtub as a woman describes how high annual interest rates have negatively affected veterans, senior citizens, young people and communities of color, before telling viewers they can "stop predatory lending" by voting "Yes" on the proposal.

Campaign manager Kate Wolfe said the Nebraskans for Responsible Lending ballot committee spent more than $200,000 for the first round of commercials set to run through Monday.

Federal Communications Commission records show a second round has already been purchased to run on some stations through mid-October, and Wolfe said the committee will reevaluate its advertising strategy weekly.

"We plan to run a comprehensive advertising plan, leaving no stone unturned," she said. "You can expect to hear and see a lot from us over the next few weeks."

While it won't be required to file its next report with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission until Oct. 5, Nebraskans for Responsible Lending has received at least $1.3 million to date from organizations based outside the state.

The ACLU has contributed at least $835,000 in cash and in-kind donations, according to the last statement filed with the state in July, while the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a liberal group based in Washington, D.C., has pitched in $485,000.

The committee has also received contributions from Nebraska Appleseed, Voices for Children in Nebraska and the Women's Fund of Omaha, and $50,000 from Omaha philanthropist and University of Nebraska Regent Barb Weitz.

Although most of the funding it reported comes from groups outside the state, Wolfe said the "common-sense safeguards" the initiative aims to put in place has generated broad support across party lines and demographics in Nebraska.

A recent poll of 640 likely voters conducted by Benenson Strategy Group — a New York-based consultant that also worked on Nebraska's Medicaid expansion campaign two years ago — found two-thirds supported capping payday loan rates when they were shown the exact ballot title language.

When those same likely voters were given a brief explanation of how Initiative 428 would change state law, support rose to 81%, according to a summary of the poll shared with the Journal Star.

Some 63% of Republicans, 71% of independents and 70% of Democrats said they would support Initiative 428; while 72% of voters in urban areas, 67% of those living in suburban areas and 62% of rural voters indicated their support.

The poll, conducted Aug. 13-19 by phone, text message and online survey, also had a majority backing from individuals earning less than $50,000 per year (63%) and those earning more than $50,000 per year (69%).

Despite the broad support shown in the poll, several lawsuits from individuals in the payday loan industry — who say they provide credit to those who cannot get loans elsewhere —  have been filed to stop Initiative 428 from going before voters.

A lawsuit filed by Brian Chaney, an Omaha man who worked in the payday loan industry, against Secretary of State Bob Evnen and organizers of Nebraskans for Responsible Lending to invalidate the petition drive was dismissed by a Lancaster County District Court judge on Sept. 10.

According to Chaney's lawsuit, more than 180 voters who had signed the petition circulated by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending later filed sworn and notarized affidavits to have their names removed, saying they were not read the object statement in full.

Judge Robert R. Otte said in a ruling Chaney's challenge was filed after the deadline for doing so, that there was no requirement in state law that the object statement be read verbatim and that there was no proof any signatures had been obtained fraudulently.

Chaney's attorney, former state Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh, appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, where it is scheduled for oral arguments Thursday.

The ongoing legal challenge won't change the initiative's status on the ballot, however.

The Nebraska Supreme Court earlier affirmed a lower court's ruling that the ballot title for the payday lending initiative written by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office was both "sufficient" and "fair."

Trina Thomas, who runs a Paycheck Advance in Lincoln, said the ballot title and explanatory statement prejudiced voters against payday lenders.

But in a unanimous ruling, the court said the attorney general's choice of using "payday lenders" over "delayed deposit services licensees" helped clarify the issue.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

