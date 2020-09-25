TV ads backing payday lending measure set to air statewide

The poll, conducted Aug. 13-19 by phone, text message and online survey, also had a majority backing from individuals earning less than $50,000 per year (63%) and those earning more than $50,000 per year (69%).

Despite the broad support shown in the poll, several lawsuits from individuals in the payday loan industry — who say they provide credit to those who cannot get loans elsewhere — have been filed to stop Initiative 428 from going before voters.

A lawsuit filed by Brian Chaney, an Omaha man who worked in the payday loan industry, against Secretary of State Bob Evnen and organizers of Nebraskans for Responsible Lending to invalidate the petition drive was dismissed by a Lancaster County District Court judge on Sept. 10.

According to Chaney's lawsuit, more than 180 voters who had signed the petition circulated by Nebraskans for Responsible Lending later filed sworn and notarized affidavits to have their names removed, saying they were not read the object statement in full.

Judge Robert R. Otte said in a ruling Chaney's challenge was filed after the deadline for doing so, that there was no requirement in state law that the object statement be read verbatim and that there was no proof any signatures had been obtained fraudulently.