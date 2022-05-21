Turnout in counties with all-mail elections far exceeds statewide average

Voter turnout in Nebraska counties that conduct elections exclusively by mail reached 55% during the May 10 primary, exceeding the overall voter participation rate of 33.3%, an analysis of the results shows.

Eleven of Nebraska's 93 counties mailed a ballot to every registered voter this year, the Nebraska Secretary of State's office said, up from just four counties that elected to use the method four years ago.

Knox County, in northeast Nebraska, moved to vote-by mail in several precincts in 2018 after road construction and a difficulty finding poll workers, Election Commissioner Joann Fischer said.

Turnout in the three precincts where every voter received a ballot in the mail boosted overall county turnout to 36% in the 2018 primary, Fischer said, and led the county to apply to have its remaining precincts follow suit.

For the primary, some 57.5% of voters in Knox County returned a ballot, a turnout 13% higher on average than its surrounding counties.

"I thought we did remarkable," Fischer said.

Other counties that deployed the vote-by-mail model this year also saw greater success, on average, than surrounding counties where voters still went to the polls.

Boone County (61.7% turnout) reported a turnout 21.6% higher, on average, than the six counties that surround it, while Morrill County (54.7% turnout) in the Panhandle saw turnout 20.4% higher than its surrounding counties.

Sarah Robinson, the county clerk and election commissioner in Boone County, said the county gradually transitioned to mail-in elections beginning in 2008 when several precincts lost the country schools and churches as polling places.

Other precincts transitioned because of a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant locations, she added. Eventually, all nine precincts have moved to the method.

"Our county is also a farming community and for our local farmers, election by mail lets them vote their ballot at their convenience since the election days are during spring planting and fall harvest," Robinson said.

The reaction to moving to all-mail elections has been split, she added, but the majority say they appreciate the time they have to dig into the people and measures on the ballot.

Fischer echoed Robinson, saying while some voters in Knox County have told her office they still wish voting took place in-person at the polls, many have complimented the change.

"They like having the ballot laying in front of them," she said, "and we've heard time and time again how many more voters are taking time to research the candidates and issues than they did before."

The sample ballots printed in local newspapers ahead of Election Day might not necessarily apply to every voter in the county, Fischer added, but with the ballot in hand, voters have the opportunity to understand who and what to support.

And, she added, in addition to the overall bump to turnout, the move to vote-by-mail has also improved participation among Knox County's youngest voters — those ages 18-24 years old.

In 2016, roughly 43% of those voters cast a ballot in the general election. Last week saw a 70% turnout among 18- to 24-year-old voters in a non-presidential primary election, Fischer said.

Other counties that conducted all-mail elections and their turnout for the May 10 primary include: Cedar (53.5%); Cherry (57.6%); Clay (57.7%); Dawes (46.6%); Dixon (50.6%); Garden (56%); Merrick (50.9%); and Stanton (59%).

Westin Miller, director of public policy for Civic Nebraska, said he believes the roughly 20% gap in turnout between counties that conduct elections by mail and those that don't will become "the new standard."

"There are 11 counties that managed to outpace the state by 21% while at the same time having zero security problems," Miller said. "Vote-by-mail ballots are safe, and they are efficient and they are convenient.

"It's a great time to highlight that all of those things continue to be true," he added.

Fischer said while vote-by-mail requires more work from her office to prepare for the election, that work isn't wasted.

The election office is continually updating its voter rolls, updating where voters live and removing those who have passed away or no longer live in the county, she said.

Miller said the improved turnout, increased efficiency and greater convenience has become a hallmark of vote-by-mail in Nebraska.

"When that tool is so readily available, I think the question that needs to be asked is why we don't all do this?" he asked.

Nebraska state statute has allowed counties with fewer than 10,000 residents to apply to the Secretary of State to conduct their elections entirely by mail since 2009.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt introduced legislation in 2019 to eliminate the population lid beyond the 67 counties that now qualify to apply, but the bill failed to advance out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Robinson said she is happy with the outcome in Boone County, but didn't offer an opinion if more counties should explore moving to a vote-by-mail model.

"Every county is different, and what works for one county might not work for another," she said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said all Nebraska voters can request to vote by mail if they choose, and he doesn't believe the Legislature should further expand the eligibility of counties that can request to conduct all-mail elections.

He pointed to several counties that conduct traditional elections where turnout exceeded that of the all-mail counties. Keya Paha County reported turnout of 70%, for example.

"I hear from voters every time there is an election that they are unhappy they don't get to go to the polls," Evnen said, adding 61% of Nebraskans cast their ballot in-person on Election Day. "I think the preference of voters ought to be respected. I think that's a very powerful factor."

Evnen said while his office is working to improve security of mail-in voting, his office had not fielded any complaints or reports regarding the method in the primary.

In fact, he said, there have been no concerns about the May 10 election reported to the Secretary of State's office.

"My view is it is the job of the chief election officer to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Evnen said. "You have to meet both of those standards."

Miller said Civic Nebraska was not aware of any reported security concerns either, and said other counties should take note of the success reported by mail-in counties.

"It's now 2022, we've had multiple all-mail elections in multiple counties," he said. "It's an active improvement that will take the Legislature a single sentence to empower more counties to make the same choice."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

