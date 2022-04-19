Trump planning a Nebraska rally to stump for Herbster

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a stop in Nebraska to campaign on behalf of gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.

Trump, who endorsed Herbster last year, will appear at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood on Friday, April 29, the former president announced in an email.

Parking at the venue will open at 8 a.m., the email states, with doors scheduled to open at 3 p.m.

The pre-program and speakers will begin at 5 p.m., before Trump takes the stage at 8 p.m. Herbster is listed as a special guest speaker.

Trump last appeared in Nebraska in 2020, when he campaigned at Eppley Airfield in Omaha days before the general election.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

