 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Trump planning a Nebraska rally to stump for Herbster

  • Updated
  • 0
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Sept. 25.

 AP file

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a stop in Nebraska to campaign on behalf of gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.

Trump, who endorsed Herbster last year, will appear at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood on Friday, April 29, the former president announced in an email.

Parking at the venue will open at 8 a.m., the email states, with doors scheduled to open at 3 p.m.

The pre-program and speakers will begin at 5 p.m., before Trump takes the stage at 8 p.m. Herbster is listed as a special guest speaker.

Trump last appeared in Nebraska in 2020, when he campaigned at Eppley Airfield in Omaha days before the general election.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Donald Trump Jr. joins Herbster at three stops in Nebraska
Report on Herbster groping allegations sparks firestorm of bipartisan condemnation

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens arrested in India's Delhi after violent communal clashes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News