Trump again invites a Republican challenge to Rep. Don Bacon

Following up on his earlier criticism of Republican Rep. Don Bacon for voting to enact the Biden administration's infrastructure bill, former President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday asking: "Anyone want to run for Congress against Don Bacon in Nebraska?"

Bacon will be seeking his fourth term in metropolitan Omaha's swing congressional district this year.

In 2016, Bacon defeated one-term Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford and he has subsequently been reelected twice by narrow margins.

A month ago, Trump called for "a good and SMART America First Republican Patriot" to challenge Bacon in the 2nd District's GOP primary election in May.

Bacon was on a list of Republicans targeted by Trump for voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump is also seeking GOP challengers for Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach the former president.

"Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts and known losers," the former president said. RINO is an acronym for Republicans In Name Only.