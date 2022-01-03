 Skip to main content
Trump again invites a Republican challenge to Rep. Don Bacon
Trump again invites a Republican challenge to Rep. Don Bacon

  Updated
Bacon at Trump rally

U.S. Representative Don Bacon speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Oct. 27, 2020. 

 ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo

Following up on his earlier criticism of Republican Rep. Don Bacon for voting to enact the Biden administration's infrastructure bill, former President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday asking: "Anyone want to run for Congress against Don Bacon in Nebraska?"

Bacon will be seeking his fourth term in metropolitan Omaha's swing congressional district this year.

In 2016, Bacon defeated one-term Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford and he has subsequently been reelected twice by narrow margins. 

A month ago, Trump called for "a good and SMART America First Republican Patriot" to challenge Bacon in the 2nd District's GOP primary election in May.

Bacon was on a list of Republicans targeted by Trump for voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump is also seeking GOP challengers for Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach the former president.

"Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts and known losers," the former president said. RINO is an acronym for Republicans In Name Only.

Bacon's campaign fired back at the first shot with a statement declaring that the congressman "has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District."

The closely divided district is regarded as a swing district; it handed a presidential electoral vote to Democratic candidates in 2008 and 2020.

Sen. Deb Fischer was among 19 Senate Republicans who also voted for the infrastructure bill. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

