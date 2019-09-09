Lancaster County farming 2017

* 1,786 farms in county.

* Average size of farms 237 acres, down 11% in five years.

* 76% of farms are 1 to 179 acres.

* 7% or 131 farms are 1,000 acres or more.

* Number of farms down 3% over five years.

* Acres of farm land down 14% over five years.

* Average net cash farm income down 19%.

* Farm-related income down 44% over five years, while expenses are up 9%.

* Average government payments up 24%.