Town of Mead's planning commission will consider revoking AltEn's conditional use permit
Town of Mead's planning commission will consider revoking AltEn's conditional use permit

Mead meeting 4.12

The AltEn ethanol plant near Mead in early April.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

The Mead Planning Commission will consider revoking AltEn's conditional use permit to operate an ethanol plant at a special meeting set for May 3.

Revoking the conditional use permit, granted to AltEn in November 2014, would mark the most significant action taken to permanently close the plant which has been the subject of complaints of Mead residents since 2015.

Because Mead annexed the property about a mile south of the village in order to offer tax-increment financing to E3 Biofuels, AltEn's predecessor that went bankrupt in 2007, the commission has the authority to revoke the company's permit.

Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn used discarded seeds treated with pesticides to produce ethanol rather than harvested grain, leaving behind heavily contaminated solid and liquid waste products.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have conducted dozens of site visits to AltEn since it went into operation, issuing a series of noncompliance letters, violation notices and administrative orders, but the plant continued operating until earlier this year.

The plant shut down in February after state regulators ordered AltEn to stop pumping pesticide-contaminated wastewater into a damaged and overfilled lagoon system on the property.

Days after the shutdown was completed, a frozen pipe on one of two 4 million gallon anaerobic digesters burst, releasing thin stillage and manure into drainage ditches and waterways that ran several miles downstream from the plant.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office later sued AltEn on March 1, alleging more than a dozen violations of state environmental regulations. AltEn denied the allegations in a response filed in Saunders County District Court on April 2.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have advanced a bill (LB507) from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard to final reading that would ban ethanol companies from using pesticide-treated seeds, if the byproducts are deemed unsafe for livestock consumption or land application.

If LB507 passes one more round of consideration by state lawmakers and is signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, it would go into effect immediately.

Residents of Mead have voiced frustration that it took so long for the state to intervene, and researchers with the University of Nebraska and Creighton University are now studying the scope and scale of the pesticide contamination.

The Mead Planning Commission meeting, which will include a public hearing, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Mead Community Center at 220 E. Fourth St.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

