Town of Mead's planning commission will consider revoking AltEn's conditional use permit

The Mead Planning Commission will consider revoking AltEn's conditional use permit to operate an ethanol plant at a special meeting set for May 3.

Revoking the conditional use permit, granted to AltEn in November 2014, would mark the most significant action taken to permanently close the plant which has been the subject of complaints of Mead residents since 2015.

Because Mead annexed the property about a mile south of the village in order to offer tax-increment financing to E3 Biofuels, AltEn's predecessor that went bankrupt in 2007, the commission has the authority to revoke the company's permit.

Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn used discarded seeds treated with pesticides to produce ethanol rather than harvested grain, leaving behind heavily contaminated solid and liquid waste products.

Officials with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy have conducted dozens of site visits to AltEn since it went into operation, issuing a series of noncompliance letters, violation notices and administrative orders, but the plant continued operating until earlier this year.

The plant shut down in February after state regulators ordered AltEn to stop pumping pesticide-contaminated wastewater into a damaged and overfilled lagoon system on the property.