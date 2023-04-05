With a limited amount of time remaining for any bills to pass this legislative session, state lawmakers have adopted a new strategy of getting legislation across the finish line and to the governor’s desk.

The new paradigm, which has taken shape over the last week or two, is the latest attempt to evade the weeks-long filibuster by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt in protest of Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s priority bill (LB574) banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care in Nebraska.

On Wednesday, for example, senators loaded up a bill (LB683) creating a Nebraska Broadband Office in the executive branch with several others that all passed unanimously out of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee earlier this year.

Among them were a bill (LB124) from Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus extending a program providing matching state funds to counties seeking to repair bridges and a bill (LB359) from Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward clarifying when grant applications to the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act must be filed.

Later, Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar was successful in attaching his bill (LB63) prohibiting state subsidies for any telecommunication company that uses equipment made by the Chinese company Huawei, which he said could pose a national security threat. The bill later advanced to final reading on a 41-0 vote.

Bostar’s bill, which won support from the committee, likely wouldn’t have seen the agenda this year at the Legislature’s current pace, until the opportunity to add it to the committee bill presented itself.

“This is the only way we could find to do it,” he said.

Speaker John Arch, who previously estimated the Legislature would only pass 20-30 bills this year, as Cavanaugh and Hunt’s filibuster has forced nearly every bill to go the full eight hours allowed under the rules on first-round debate, said he has spoken with committee leaders about using the new approach to move “a prioritized priority list.”

“What I’ve been telling folks is that if the committee decides to put a package together, that they be bills that have broad support, that are noncontroversial, that have high-impact, or are bills that affect a lot of people across the state,” Arch said.

There is no limit to how many bills can be included in one package under the Legislature’s rules. Typically, committees keep a placeholder bill ready to load up with several bills that address similar or broader issues that could be considered as one. It's often referred to as a “Christmas tree bill.”

Arch said he’s asked senators to use their best judgment to decide what is reasonable when deciding to package bills together as one for floor debate.

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said she tried to choose bills that wouldn’t gin up additional controversy on the floor, and wouldn’t force senators to hold their nose and vote for something they may not support in order to get the whole package through.

“Since things are being filibustered, we’re trying to make that happen in an efficient way,” said Geist, who will resign from the Legislature Thursday to focus on her mayoral race. “This is our plan to get more (bills) passed in a shorter period of time.”

The Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee usually moves two separate Christmas tree bills to the floor to keep the state’s banking and insurance regulations in compliance with federal law, said Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who chairs the committee.

This year, Slama said the committee plans to combine both packages with several other bills focused on “keeping the government running and good governance” that were kicked out of committee on an 8-0 vote. She said the package will include about 15 bills in all.

Shortly before adjournment on Wednesday, the Revenue Committee reported it had advanced a package of 21 tax-related bills to the floor for debate in the coming weeks. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the committee chair, said senators unanimously agreed on the bills included.

The package (LB727) includes wide-ranging measures like adding a sales tax exemption on twine (LB96 from Slama) to allowing 529 college savings plans to be used on private K-12 school tuition (LB165 from Geist) to issuing $450 million in bonds for new road projects (LB706 from Moser).

“We’ve got a lot of things that have come out of committee 8-0, there’s general agreement on them, they are good governance bills, and we need to get them done,” Linehan said.

And a package of more than 30 bills will be considered by lawmakers on the Education Committee next week.

Cavanaugh and Hunt, who along with Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad introduced hundreds of motions on bills to continue their filibuster of the session to prevent Kauth’s bill from returning to the floor, said the new strategy won’t change their approach to the remaining 32 days of the session.

Both also said they viewed stuffing several bills, or even dozens in some cases, as running across both the Legislature’s rules and established precedent.

“It is hugely problematic to have only eight hours to debate a bill with 21 bills in it,” Cavanaugh said. “I don’t care if people are finding vehicles for their bills — that’s what you’ve got to do here in normal circumstances, so hustle away — but 21 bills as a committee amendment is wildly inappropriate and disrespectful to the body and the state.”

Hunt said putting bills with different subject matters into one package just because they all were referred to the same committee does not mean each is germane to the underlying bill.

“In the past in the Legislature, people have really been sticklers on that and have used that as a reason we can’t pass certain legislation,” she said. “We’re definitely going to have a problem with that this session; we’ll see how loose people are willing to be with the germaneness rule just for the goal of getting something passed.”

The Omaha lawmaker, who has blasted her colleagues debasing the history and traditions of the Legislature to pass legislation “discriminating against kids and promoting hate against trans- and LGBTQ people in Nebraska” said the new strategy employed by the political majority underlined her point.

“It’s not in rules and not in the spirit of the rules for sure, but what we learned this session is the rules are whatever the majority want them to be,” Hunt said.

Slama said senators putting bills into one vehicle was more common in past Legislatures before falling out of favor in recent years. If the Legislature is able to exceed Arch’s estimate that 20-30 bills are passed using the method and instead enact 80-90, it might become a tool to be used in the future.

But every session is different, she said, and different situations call for different approaches.

“Looking at my crystal ball, I’d assume it would be something that’s on the table for future sessions because it would allow us to get everything done that we need to get done,” Slama said.

Bostar, in an allusion to a line from the movie "Jurassic Park," put it another way: “The Legislature will always find a way.”

