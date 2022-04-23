Three seeking open seat for Lincoln's District 46

Three candidates are running to replace Sen. Adam Morfeld representing north-central Lincoln in the Legislature.

Morfeld, who was first elected to represent District 46 in 2014 and won reelection unopposed in 2018, will leave the Legislature because of term limits at the end of the year.

James Michael Bowers, Danielle Conrad and James Herrold are running to represent the district encompassing parts of north-central and northeast Lincoln when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Following the 2021 redistricting process, District 46 includes areas east of Interstate 180 and south of I-80, with Cornhusker Highway cutting across the district as it stretches all the way to 84th Street.

The district includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s City and East campuses and the North Bottoms, Belmont and Havelock neighborhoods.

Voters will send two of the three candidates forward to the November general election.

James Michael Bowers

Bowers said his experiences on the Lincoln City Council and in Lincoln Public Schools have provided stark examples of how policy affects the lives of everyday Nebraskans.

“I’ve seen how bad policy can harm families, and how good policy can lift families out of poverty, protect children and create a more stable community,” Bowers said.

Elected to the City Council in 2019, Bowers, a school social worker and therapist, said his work on the front lines has given him perspective to advocate for District 46 in the Legislature.

A 31-year-old registered Democrat, Bowers said he served the city during the coronavirus pandemic and racial justice protests, has seen the impact COVID-19 has had on schools, and survived a recall attempt.

“I have stories and experiences I can draw on that touch on a lot of the work that the Legislature does,” he said. “I think people are genuinely surprised at what some of our residents in Nebraska go through.”

If elected, Bowers said his focus in the Legislature would be improving access to health care. In the coming years, Lincoln will have more senior-aged residents than LPS students, which will require expanded capacity and resources.

Bowers said lawmakers should also increase funding for local health departments across the state, expand mental health resources in schools and target any future tax relief to help working families.

Voters in the district have told him they feel left behind in the tax cuts enacted by the Legislature, Bowers said.

“We need to make sure when tax relief happens, it has to impact working families,” he said.

Danielle Conrad

Danielle Conrad served two terms as District 46’s state senator before term limits forced her out in 2015.

She said her experience, history of working to build consensus, and understanding of the legislative rules and process would make her a “day one leader” for both the district and the state as she seeks to return for a third term.

“It takes a considerable amount of time to get up to speed and really forge those relationships that are requisite for sound policy-making and to have challenging debates and find common-ground solutions,” Conrad said.

The former executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska and mother of two said she decided to jump into the race after watching the gubernatorial race play out this year.

“I think that, in many ways, it’s illustrative of politics at its worst and what people are so frustrated about,” she said. “And I know having a strong, independent, experienced Legislature can check the worst abuses of a governor’s agenda.”

Conrad, a 44-year-old registered Democrat, said she will focus on “kitchen table issues” such as paid family and medical leave, expanded child care options, and improving the quality of public education “preschool through college.”

She said economic development should be spurred by expanding the workforce and affordable housing, and ensuring infrastructure developments are spread equitably across urban and rural areas.

“I’m clear-eyed about the challenges of our public life, but I’m always also optimistic,” Conrad said. “Each of us has a part to play.”

James Herrold

James Herrold said he wants to give District 46 “a real choice in this election.”

The real estate agent and father of two said he has contrasting ideas from Conrad and Bowers and said there are more limited government-minded voters in the district than many believe.

“I don’t think District 46 has had a candidate that is a lower-tax, smaller-government, free-market person running in several election cycles,” he said. “And I think I have a different vision than other candidates.”

Herrold, 36, who unsuccessfully ran for City Council in 2019, said his top priority would be cutting taxes and reforming the state’s tax structure and eliminating unnecessary occupational licensing requirements in Nebraska.

Having grown up on a farm in Seward County, Herrold said he understands the role agriculture plays in the state’s economies, as well as the pressure property taxes have on producers.

A Libertarian, Herrold said he also understands the needs of business in urban areas of the state, and believes his voice can help bridge the urban-rural divide in the Legislature.

Herrold said he also believes the Legislature should do more to “bolster the personal liberties we saw eroded the last couple of years,” by curtailing the power of health directors and preventing vaccines from being mandated.

“I think people see the government overreach of the last couple years and they want someone who’s going to fight for their personal liberties,” he said.

