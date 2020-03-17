Three new cases of coronavirus in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.
Two were announced during a Monday news conference in Omaha. One is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.
The third new case, announced Tuesday, is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where the coronavirus is known to be spreading.
The health department added some new Omaha sites as areas of potential low-risk community exposure:
* Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q streets on Saturday, 6-8 pm.
* Natural Grocers at 7831 Dodge Street on Thursday, 8-9 p.m., and the same location on Sunday, 2:45-3:15 p.m.
* Amateur Coffee, 3913 Cuming St., Friday, 8-8:30 a.m., and the same location on Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.
If you've been in those locations at the listed time, you should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease including a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.
Lancaster County has not reported any confirmed cases.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department updated its guidance for public gatherings and events on Tuesday to no more than 10 people, which follows the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
The health department is not making decisions regarding canceling or postponing events but many organizers have made those decisions.
The statewide public events documents from the Nebraska Department of Health and Services is available at health.lincoln.ne.gov (click on “latest local updates” and see the resource section). The document includes guidance for local businesses.
Currently, those who are sick and those who are at a higher risk for serious illness are urged to stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible.
Many local events have already been canceled or postponed. Residents planning to attend an event are advised to call ahead or visit the event website to check if the event is still being held. The Journal Star also has a list of closings.
Douglas County now has 19 confirmed cases. There is one other confirmed case in Cass County.
A teenager from Crofton who had been in Lincoln at two girls basketball tournament games in late February was discharged Monday after testing negative on three tests for the virus.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
Nebraska prisons have suspended in-person visits to inmates indefinitely in 10 facilities because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…