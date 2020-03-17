Three new cases of coronavirus in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.

Two were announced during a Monday news conference in Omaha. One is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.

The third new case, announced Tuesday, is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where the coronavirus is known to be spreading.

The health department added some new Omaha sites as areas of potential low-risk community exposure:

* Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q streets on Saturday, 6-8 pm.

* Natural Grocers at 7831 Dodge Street on Thursday, 8-9 p.m., and the same location on Sunday, 2:45-3:15 p.m.

* Amateur Coffee, 3913 Cuming St., Friday, 8-8:30 a.m., and the same location on Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.

If you've been in those locations at the listed time, you should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease including a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.

Lancaster County has not reported any confirmed cases.