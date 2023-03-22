State lawmakers on either side of the debate over a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska staked out positions on Wednesday.

Supporters repeated claims that the measure (LB574) from Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha would protect children from doing harm to their bodies, while opponents painted the bill as discriminating against transgender Nebraskans.

But in the middle of alternating statements that went roughly three hours, one of the proposal's leading opponents said the bill’s fate in the Legislature was deeply personal.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, in a raw speech to a hushed legislative chamber, told lawmakers LB574 would directly affect her 12-year-old son, Ash Homan, who came out as trans more than a year ago.

"I was anxious about bringing this up and thought it might be a disservice to the debate if I did," Hunt said, "but this is my life and this is my reality."

As a queer, single parent who isn’t Christian — demographics that make her an outlier in the 49-member body — Hunt said she didn’t want senators or others to accuse her of “making” her kid trans, as had been suggested was happening to transgender youth by some during debate.

“All of you know me, all of you know my family, and I hope you know that I didn’t raise my kid to be trans,” Hunt said. “I don’t understand it — I don’t have to understand it … but I was so happy to learn I had a son and that my child was growing up and revealing himself to me as he is and that he felt comfortable and safe in doing that.

“I want to have a happy, healthy son like every parent of a trans youth feels,” she added.

LB574, which has 23-co-sponsors and was voted out of committee on a split vote without any major amendments, would prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or performing gender-altering surgery to anyone under the age of 19 in Nebraska.

Kauth, a first-year state senator also from Omaha, said her priority bill, which she dubbed the “Let Them Grow Act,” is intended to prevent minors from making decisions about their bodies that they might come later to regret.

At various points during Wednesday’s debate, Kauth and other state senators argued many youth seeking gender-affirming care were being coerced into doing so by their parents or others in their family, as well as doctors, or social media influencers.

Others said they didn’t believe individuals under the age of 19 were mature enough to make potentially irreversible decisions about their bodies — pointing out the Legislature had set age limits on several activities, including getting a tattoo — or suggested they only needed to grow out of a phase.

Two state senators, Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering and Sen. Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, both told the Legislature they believed there were only two genders, and that transgender individuals do not exist.

And Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, said the conflicting interpretations of several scientific studies shared on the floor indicated the Legislature should pump the brakes on the issue.

Hunt, who filed a motion to indefinitely postpone LB574 shortly after it was introduced, said the comments made by many of her colleagues reflected the reality that they had never met anyone who is transgender.

She said the debate also showed their lack of experience in what the families of transgender individuals go through seeking health care.

“Another thing you people don’t understand is the issue of access in Nebraska,” Hunt said. “My son is not on puberty blockers, my son is not on hormones, my son certainly has not had any surgery. You know why? Because Medicaid denied it four times.”

The “reality” is accessing gender-affirming care is difficult in Nebraska, Hunt said. Both she and Homan have seen “numerous psychiatrists, psychologists, MDs” over a period of more than a year and while he has been prescribed treatments, those weren't covered by insurance and the out-of-pocket would have been in the thousands so they didn't fill his prescriptions, Hunt said.

“I’m a state senator, I’m a woman of means and power and privilege and my child has not been able to get gender-affirming care,” she said. “That’s the reality of what trans health care is like in Nebraska.”

Opponents of LB574 also accused supporters of using dubious studies or scare tactics in discussing the bill.

Sen. John Fredrickson, a licensed mental health practitioner from Omaha, said misinformation about the standards of care and assessment protocols had crept into debate.

Contrary to what backers of the bill claimed, Fredrickson said “parental involvement and consent are always required,” as are assessments from multiple doctors for individuals under 19 seeking gender-affirming care.

With a letter signed by nearly 100 Nebraska physicians opposing LB574 circulating in the chamber, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington also cautioned lawmakers against attempting to assert expertise in areas where they have none: “We’re trying to legislate gobbledygook to medical professionals who know what they are doing.”

Hunt, who has a blunt style of speaking during legislative debates, told supporters of the bill they were reviving the “satanic panic” of decades past and addressing non-issues with their time as legislators.

“This is fake, this has nothing to do with real life,” she said. “This is all of you playing government when I have to go home to my house and live it.”

Should senators vote for a cloture vote expected to come sometime mid-morning on Thursday and advance the bill, Hunt told her colleagues the bridge would be burned and she would work to defeat “all of your bills,” carrying on a debate started by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh earlier this year.

After the session adjourned on Wednesday, Hunt said she doesn’t think her floor speech changed any minds in the body.

While she was hesitant to offer her personal story because she didn’t want it to define her opposition to the bill, Hunt said she made the decision “to seize the gravity of this moment and this position on behalf of other families.”

“I wanted my colleagues to know where we stand and why and say that out loud on the record because they need to be held accountable,” she said. “They’re voting to perpetuate hate and bigotry in Nebraska knowing how much it means to one of their colleagues.”

