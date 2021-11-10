Thibodeau announces Republican gubernatorial candidacy

Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha announced Wednesday that she will seek the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.
"This is a campaign made up of true grassroots efforts and I plan on earning the support of voters by traveling across the state and sharing my vision and passion for the great state of Nebraska," Thibodeau said.
Her announcement followed word that she had signaled her candidacy to Cass County Republican Chairwoman Tracy Zeorian by confirming plans to participate in a gubernatorial forum hosted by the county party on Saturday night.
"I look forward to beginning my campaign at the Cass County debate," Thibodeau said.
Thibodeau "told me last night she is officially a candidate," Zeorian earlier stated in an online posting that revealed her plans to participate in the county forum.
Cass County Republicans will host what they have billed as a "town hall debate" at the Cass County Fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.
Two of the three highest-profile candidates, Jim Pillen of Columbus and Charles Herbster of Falls City, will not participate in the event.
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha accepted an invitation to be there.
Also participating will be Michael Connely of Lincoln and Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn.
Former Gov. Dave Heineman, a potential candidate, has said he won't decide whether to enter the race until January.
Thibodeau, a former chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party, was appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017, but failed to win election to a four-year term the following year.
Herbster named her as his lieutenant governor running mate when he announced his candidacy, but Thibodeau later withdrew from that role to consider entering the contest for governor instead.
In an interview after she was appointed to the Legislature, Thibodeau said she would work to lower income and property taxes.
"Taxes are too high in Nebraska," she said.
Thibodeau and her husband were the founders of an early childhood development school in LaVista.
