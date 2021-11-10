Thibodeau announces Republican gubernatorial candidacy

Former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha announced Wednesday that she will seek the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"This is a campaign made up of true grassroots efforts and I plan on earning the support of voters by traveling across the state and sharing my vision and passion for the great state of Nebraska," Thibodeau said.

Her announcement followed word that she had signaled her candidacy to Cass County Republican Chairwoman Tracy Zeorian by confirming plans to participate in a gubernatorial forum hosted by the county party on Saturday night.

"I look forward to beginning my campaign at the Cass County debate," Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau "told me last night she is officially a candidate," Zeorian earlier stated in an online posting that revealed her plans to participate in the county forum.

Cass County Republicans will host what they have billed as a "town hall debate" at the Cass County Fairgrounds north of Weeping Water.

Two of the three highest-profile candidates, Jim Pillen of Columbus and Charles Herbster of Falls City, will not participate in the event.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha accepted an invitation to be there.