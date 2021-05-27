'There's more work to do' — Ricketts hails historic legislative tax cuts in addressing senators

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"But there's more work to do," the governor said, pointing to the need for legislation to "slow the growth of local property tax bills."

During his brief end-of session address, Ricketts described pandemic-generated legislation to allow the purchase of carry-out alcoholic drinks as "probably the most popular thing I've done as governor."

"I salute your work to respond to the pandemic," the governor said.

"Nebraskans stepped up," he said. "Nebraska is what America is supposed to be."

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard opened the 84th and final day of the regular legislative session with a post-pandemic prayer of thanksgiving: "We started with 49 senators," he said, "and we finished with the same 49."

Senators adjourned six days earlier than their 90-day legislative session allowed with an eye cast on the September special session.

Before they left, they couldn't resist one final, brief battle over the public school education curriculum in the state.