'There are so many drugs': Workers talk about dangers at Lincoln prison

Strimple said the nature of community corrections is to provide people opportunities to reintegrate into the community while they are completing their period of incarceration.

"It is an important part of the reentry process. There is greater risk in not offering opportunities for supervised transition," she said.

Inspector General Koebernick verified that contraband comes into CCC-L easily. The way it's set up, he said, it's difficult to do good searches.

Because of crowding, he said, it's hard to keep tabs on inmates.

Strimple said community corrections centers are transitional housing before inmates are released. They don't have secure perimeters, and the people living there enter the community unescorted each day.

Search procedures and practices help slow incoming contraband, as well as recovering contraband that enters the facility, she said. The amount of contraband can ebb and flow over the course of a year. When the circumstances warrant, the department will do a thorough search of housing units, she said.

Still, Koebernick said staff tell him they are concerned about their safety.

One said he is in more fear of his safety now than when he worked at a maximum-security prison.