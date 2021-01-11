'The situation is dire': Senator proposes COVID-19 protections for meat processing workers

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha on Monday introduced legislation to provide protections for meat processing workers against the coronavirus, including a requirement for 6 feet of distancing on rapidly moving production lines.

Vargas attempted to gain approval for consideration of such restrictions during the final days of the 2020 legislative session in August but the Legislature balked.

Since then, he said, workers have been contracting the virus in large numbers and some of them have been dying with the prospect that "more will die than we ever imagined."

"Without some kind of legislation, this is going to get a lot worse," Eric Reeder, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 293, said during a Zoom news conference with Vargas and other supporters of the legislation.

More than 6,000 workers have tested positive for the virus, Gladys Godinez of the Center for Rural Affairs said.

Other figures presented during the conference pointed to 249 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

The legislation, introduced as LB241, would require 6-foot distancing for workers throughout meatpacking plants, including in lunch rooms, break rooms and locker rooms. Masks would be required for all workers at no cost.