'The lobby is going to fight us tooth and nail': Senators hear plan to expand sales tax base to services

Recognizing the scope of the challenging task of modernizing the sales tax base, Briese said implementation probably should be delayed to 2023 if the bill is enacted.

Briese said he's open to the possibility of exemptions for health, education and housing expenditures.

But he said turning the bill into a proposed legislative study would create "a recipe for a stalemate."

"The lobby is not going to be helpful," he said. "I don't blame them. Their job is not to be helpful on this."

Korby Gilbertson, the lobbyist who spoke for 41 business entities, said the proposal should be subjected to a comprehensive study because it raises the possibility of "a lot of consequences, intentional and unintentional."

Later, during an afternoon hearing, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard presented the committee with proposals (LB133 and LR11CA) that would replace the state's income tax, sales tax and local property tax with a new consumption tax.

The revolutionary tax plan would finally resolve the state's ongoing property tax problem, Erdman said, and produce "a revenue-neutral" change that creates a new revenue system tied to purchase of new goods and services by the initial consumer.