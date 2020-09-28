The impact of climate change on Nebraska's water: Too much and too little

Fifty-five years ago, Jim Goeke hated the state of Nebraska.
While the veteran hydrogeologist was on a football scholarship at Wisconsin in the mid-60s, his team lost 30-0 to Nebraska one year and 33-0 the next. Those stinging defeats created a lasting bitterness.
Later, after attending Colorado State University to earn his master’s degree in hydrogeology, Goeke was presented with two job offers: Mississippi or Nebraska. He choked back his disgust and took a conservation and survey job at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which he kept for 41 years.
Goeke, now retired, owns land in the Sandhills of Nebraska, a region he once considered desolate. He says he and his wife have come to cherish Nebraska and its rich groundwater resources.
“Nebraska is the envy of probably the entire country because of our groundwater resources,” Goeke said.
While at UNL for four decades, Goeke helped identify Nebraska’s groundwater resources through test wells. Since 1930, the Conservation and Survey Division drilled almost 6,000 wells across the state to gain a wealth of information, including how far down it is to water.
Climate change may soon alter the water levels in those wells. Experts who predict rising temperatures in Nebraska also foresee the impacts of a hotter climate: greater rainfall variability, an increase in high temperature stress days and a decrease in soil moisture content. This will lead to an increase in extreme events, including drought and heavy precipitation.
By the end of the century, Nebraska is projected to see:
* An increase in average temperatures of up to 9 degrees if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase.
* An increase of 13 to 16 more days over 100 degrees. Western Nebraska could see up to 37 more days over 100 degrees.
* A 5% to 10% decrease in soil moisture if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase.
In the heaviest 1% of all downpours, the northern Midwest saw a 29% increase in the amount of rain from 1958 to 2016, and that trend is expected to continue. Nebraska has already experienced a 1.6 degree rise in temperature since 1895.
Most of Nebraska’s groundwater is found in the High Plains Aquifer, a massive region of water-saturated rock and sediment that underlies eight states. Sixty-six percent of the aquifer is under Nebraska, which includes about 2.15 billion acre-feet of groundwater, or about 700 trillion gallons. That’s more than 1.5 times the amount of water in Lake Ontario.
This groundwater is important to Nebraska because those multi-billion acre-feet of water supply the multibillion-dollar agricultural industry, which in turn supplies the world with corn, soybeans and beef. Additionally, 85% of Nebraskans get their drinking water from the ground, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
“Oftentimes, you hear the Good Life in Nebraska. Good Life in Nebraska is based, I think, primarily on groundwater resources we have in Nebraska,” Goeke said.
Those groundwater resources are not guaranteed, however.
In 2012, Nebraska experienced its hottest and driest year on record.
Despite farmers’ efforts to save their crops by pumping more groundwater for irrigation, some lost their entire season and had to get out of the farming business. Across most of the state, more groundwater was being pumped out than was being replenished to the aquifer, leading to declines, according to Goeke.
But the declines were not severe because the 2012 drought was a one-year drought, a “blip on the radar,” Goeke said.
Robert Ray, an on-camera reporter for The Weather Channel and a 1997 UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications graduate, witnessed the devastation created by the 2012 drought. He described the soil drying up and crops withering.
“Soybeans took a huge hit,” Ray said. “They kind of looked like tumbleweeds as they dried up, just sort of came out of their roots. The wind just took them, literally.”
Climate change may flip the conditions experienced during the 2012 drought from a blip to the new normal. By the middle of the century, projected increases in the number of high temperature stress days would mean typical summer temperatures similar to the summer of 2012. In Lincoln in July of 2012, the average high temperature was 97 degrees, 8 degrees above normal.
Ray said there is no doubt that things are changing because of climate change but also wishes there was more information.
“My big thing with it is I do wish that we had more historical data. Of course, that’s not possible because people just weren’t taking data 200 years ago,” he said.
As climate change leads to warmer temperatures, crops will need more water, said Crystal Powers, a research and extension communication specialist at the Nebraska Water Center.
Powers said there are already steep groundwater declines occurring in southwestern Nebraska, similar to the extreme declines in other states that draw from the High Plains Aquifer, like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. But that’s even before factoring in future climate change.
“It’ll be even more of a concern of how do we keep a long-term sustainable supply of groundwater when we will need to use more water?” Powers said.
Powers cited groundwater scarcity as the biggest concern for the western part of Nebraska, where the climate is already drier.
“In Nebraska, we kind of live in the land of extremes,” she said.
The Sandhills of north-central Nebraska are experiencing a different problem: too much groundwater.
The middle Niobrara River basin is experiencing significant increases in groundwater levels with some serious consequences, said Mike Murphy, manager of the Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District. Water has come up to cover private land and even some roads. One landowner told Murphy that a valley on his property south of Valentine is flooded.
“He figures it’s about 20 feet deep right now. And he’s got trees buried, and he’s worried about it getting into his house,” Murphy said.
The water level in one Cherry County well rose 19.59 feet in the past 10 years. Managers are used to seeing changes in the inches from year to year, Murphy said. In some wells last year, the water level was above the surface.
“We got irrigation wells that literally water (was) running out of them when the guys went to sample,” Murphy said.
Overall, groundwater in Nebraska rose an average of 1.3 feet from spring 2018 to spring 2019, according to the 2019 Groundwater-Level Monitoring Report. During the same time period, 93% of reporting stations saw above average annual precipitation. The 2019 data is reflective of long-term rises and long-term declines in areas of Nebraska.
The eastern part of the state has less to be concerned about in terms of quantity of groundwater but plenty to be concerned with in terms of groundwater quality.
In spring 2019, floods tore through roads, farms and homes across Nebraska, causing more than $1 billion in damage. The flooding also caused an Omaha wastewater treatment plant to stop operations. During that time, 65 million gallons of untreated sewage was dumped daily into the Missouri River.
One of Nebraska’s biggest groundwater quality problems is nitrate contamination, which could be exacerbated by climate change, according to Tiffany Messer, a UNL professor and water quality engineer.
Messer said the 2019 flooding was “definitely a climate impact” and when flooding like that happens, it can wash contaminants like nitrogen out of the soil and into the water cycle.
Too much nitrogen in drinking water can harm young infants and livestock, starving the body of oxygen and causing “blue baby syndrome,” according to the United States Geological Survey. High nitrate levels in drinking water are also linked to certain cancers.
“There’s a potential we could actually be speeding up this kind of surge of nitrogen into the system,” Messer said.
It may seem as though water quality would be less of a problem during drought years, but Messer said that is not necessarily the case.
“When we have a drought, we typically see what looks like a low year of surface water contamination,” Messer said. When it starts to rain the following year, however, the contamination may be double the usual amount.
That large influx of contaminants can negatively affect species that require specific environmental conditions to survive and wouldn’t normally be affected by the regular addition of contaminants in a non-drought year, Messer said.
Farmers in Nebraska have long been concerned with issues facing groundwater, whether quantity or quality.
Brad Makovicka, 33, farms 800 acres of land near York, with his father, Ron Makovicka. They have implemented groundwater conservation practices for the water they draw from the High Plains Aquifer.
“Everyone’s starting to make rules as to what you got to use,” Brad said. “I think we were kind of ahead of the curve and starting to conserve water.”
One method they use to conserve groundwater is soil-moisture sensors that can tell the Makovickas when to water, allowing them to use their supply more efficiently.
Brad said this allows them to make smarter choices.
“When you see other people irrigating when we know our soil is quite full, I question if they see the same thing, or if they just water just to water,” he said.
He believes climate change will affect their farm.
“It’s very real,” he said. “We need to be a lot more aware of what’s going on with that, as it’s going to affect us in more ways than one.”
Like the Makovickas, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts are looking out for Nebraska’s groundwater.
Established in 1972, the NRDs were charged with conserving and protecting Nebraska’s natural resources, including groundwater. They have elected boards and are mainly funded by property taxes.
The NRDs are prepared to deal with the effects of climate change, even if they don’t call it by that name.
“We’ve been dealing with climate change with the managing of groundwater since the ’70s. Just never call it climate change. We call it periods of drought, periods of extensive moisture, and flood events,” said Dean Edson, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
Each NRD has a groundwater management plan and is ready to react to these extreme events. Changes can be implemented quickly in the monthly meetings the local NRDs are required to have.
“It’s probably the quickest response you’re ever going to get if there is an issue dealing with the climate change,” Edson said.
As other states face major groundwater declines, they have turned to Nebraska’s NRD model for guidance. Edson doesn’t find this surprising.
“We’re so far ahead of everybody else. We’re poised in a situation where we can react to whatever changes may come,” Edson said.
Goeke, the retired hydrogeologist, agrees.
“When we created the Natural Resources Districts and charged them with taking care of groundwater, that was a great idea,” Goeke said. “I think it’s gonna guarantee a future in Nebraska.”
One year ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Northeast Nebraska flooding
Flood images from northeast Nebraska this morning.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Aerial - Norfolk levee
Stop sign - St. Edward
SUVs under water - near Columbus
Trees - near Genoa pic.twitter.com/hQZAbLRb4I
I am gone
Over the dam at Chalco Hills
Arlington semi swept into floodwaters
Gering roads
Ashland rescue
Creighton snow
Rock County north of Bassett
Just one of many roads out. These will not show up on the 511 map as they are country roads. Damage to roads and bridges plus blizzard conditions can have a deadly consequence. Please stay home (road is in Rock County N of Bassett, Carnes bridge) pic.twitter.com/2r03FymKJh— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 14, 2019
Spencer Dam collapse
Road conditions
#Nebraska road conditions in one photo... pic.twitter.com/ApauX4YJoU— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 14, 2019
U.S. 34 closed west of Seward
Ravenna
From the homeland, Muddy Creek on the south edge of Ravenna looking north. Never seen it like that. #newx pic.twitter.com/Bm7AUR3032— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) March 14, 2019
U.S. 81 north of Norfolk
O'Neill rescue
Rescuing calf
Big Blue in Crete
Ice chunks thrown onto road
Received these images from a Brig Gen with the @NENationalGuard taken on a county road near Elba.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Those are ice blocks on the road, brought there by flood waters.
Almost looks otherworldly. Now imagine these flowing in water. Don't drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/NwcIrTVIb5
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding, Ashland
Flooding, Hooper
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Fremont flooding
Creighton bridge damage
Highway 91 at Lindsay
NDOT yard and buildings swept away on Highway 12
Rescued in boat
Spencer Dam
Aerial survey of flood areas
The NSP Aviation Support Division is in the air with #NSP575 to survey flood areas for @NEMAtweets.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Here's the east side of Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/U2KW05Z7O4
Teamwork on display
Teamwork is on full display across eastern Nebraska. #OneTeamOneFight #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/cty9QHvCQZ— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Milford flooding
Knox County Highway 14
Historic bridge over Loup destroyed
One tragedy among many: The bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places near Sargent has been destroyed in the flooding on the Middle Loup River.— History Nebraska (@HistoryNebraska) March 15, 2019
It was one of the few remaining steel truss bridges built in Nebraska in the early 1900s. 📸 April Kitt and Josey Wales pic.twitter.com/L65pbdljNw
Stranded cattle near Fremont
From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb
South of Fullerton
Highway 14 south of Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/zpX0rAEuOi— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Aerial photos from governor's flyover
More photos from Fremont, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Bellwood. pic.twitter.com/5yalLY5kZ7— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 15, 2019
Highway 14 and 12 junction at Niobrara
Highway flooding
Genoa bridge
Stranded cattle
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Above Arlington
@omaha_scanner above Arlington, NE pic.twitter.com/LM6lkKU0Db— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 15, 2019
Wahoo to Omaha through Lincoln
Missouri River from Omaha
Air rescue near Arlington
.@NENationalGuard performing an air rescue near Arlington.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
These teams have saved dozens of people in the last 24 hours. #heroes #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/JBZ1HRmGsj
Flooding in Oakland, Lyons areas
Flooding around Lyons and Oakland, NE. #NEwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/6xXDfYomp9— Eric Anderson (@KD0STS) March 15, 2019
Highway 79 and North Bend evacuation
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Platte River flooding at I-80
West Center Road washed out by flooding
West Center, section of road washed away. Pic taken Saturday March 16 at 7:15am CST. @omaha_scanner @EnterprisePub @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News @NWSOmaha @FremontTribune pic.twitter.com/Kf1lmVwMOd— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 16, 2019
Helicopter sandbagging Lincoln water supply
@NENationalGuard Blackhawk conducting sandbag operations this morning. Dropping 1.5T bags to protect @CityOfLincoln wells situated on island in Platte River. pic.twitter.com/iQOOrp5UCE— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Overview of flooding in Valley area
Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Video of flooding in the Waterloo area
Flooding near Waterloo this morning. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/3ofBxFOirw— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding this morning in De Witt, Nebraska along the Big Blue River from my drone! March 16, 2019 at 8am Central @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSOmaha @breakingweather @wxnewsdesk @WeatherNation @LiveStormsMedia @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/5w0asMa2EV— Josh Alecci (@AlecciJosh) March 16, 2019
Governor attends community meeting in Niobrara
.@GovRicketts, @SenSasse, and Senator Tim Gragert address a community meeting at the Niobrara Fire Hall. #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/BX0Tass3UN— NE Governor's Office (@NEGovOffice) March 16, 2019
Flood damage near Niobrara
this is Highway 12, heading west. The next bridge just went away, down river pic.twitter.com/B27TiKpr9P— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019
Oakland football field flooded
This is where I played football in high school.— Graham Christensen (@grahamchristen) March 16, 2019
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the people of Oakland, and other underwater rural communities. I have never seen so many NE communities flooded at once in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/QYCUo03i5o
Flyover of Spencer Dam
Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/yWHBLVgL7C— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in western Douglas County
Special thanks to the @OmahaPolice and @OPDABLE1 for this critical view of the flooding in western Douglas County. Being able to see a bigger picture of the flooding is key to emergency response and Unified Command planning.#NebraskaFlood #valley #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/Fc7345f5ZH— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 16, 2019
Flooding in Wood River
Video of flooding in Wood River. pic.twitter.com/nKO6x5486x— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 16, 2019
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Trying to keep floods from reaching Alda
Alda video
Bridge over Niobrara
What remains of Spencer Dam
Flyover of Highway 12 west of Niobrara
More video from @GovRicketts' flight today in northern Nebraska.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2019
This is Highway 12 west of Niobrara. You can see where the bridge was and where it is now (a few hundred yards downstream).
Incredible damage to this area. Keep this area in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hfBDOVQPjz
Wood River photos
Water surrounds Weather Service office
You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019
Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5
Nebraska National Guard missions
Here are some photos from March 14 where multiple helicopters and crews conducted extraction and relocation missions of citizens and pets identified as stranded or isolated due to the historic flooding.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 17, 2019
(2/3)#NEGuard | #NEMA | #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Dq1bcnvAxU
Nemaha County flooding
Nemaha County, NE feeling the effects of broken MO River levees. Nemaha Sheriff and @NEStatePatrol teaming up to respond and protect. pic.twitter.com/1VTTRKXqS9— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Sarpy County flyover
West side of Columbus
Current view west side of Columbus from Highway 30. #Nebraskaflood #NebraskaFlood2019 #newx #Flood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/I7ap1NHF88— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Dog rescues
We understand how important your pets are.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019
So when troopers come to the rescue, the pets gets rescued too.
(Not pictured: a massive dog who got to ride in the NSP helicopter!)
Great work, troops! pic.twitter.com/ZOJwxV3o3X
Roads in northeast Nebraska
Save water Ride dirty in Lincoln
Bellevue flooding update
Elkhorn bridge still impassable
Q St West of the Elkhorn River bridge is impassable. Unified Command continues to asses damage as they attempt to open roads to closed off communities. #NebraskaStrong #NebraskaFlood #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/JfMlRTjjQH— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) March 18, 2019
Task Force One
5 days and counting as NE-TF1 continues to assist not only the Nebraska National Guard but local first responders as well from this deadly flood. pic.twitter.com/Wfc0p70ivA— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) March 18, 2019
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
Current view south of Columbus on Highway 81 shows the devastation left behind once #Flood waters have begun to recede. It's a sad situation not just affecting humans but all types of life forms. #Flood2019 #NebraskaFlood2019 #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/RClE8n0kNr— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Unloading in Peru
People in Peru, Nebraska unload water from One Way Church in nearby Plattsmouth. Peru’s water treatment plant was knocked out by flooding on the Missouri River pic.twitter.com/0HQoqLvSwF— Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) March 18, 2019
U.S. 77 south from Fremont
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
Highway 91
This Highway 91 at the Dodge/Washington County line. pic.twitter.com/ZFqyobYt1O— NSP Troop A (@NSP_TroopA) March 18, 2019
Good Morning America
The rest of the country is watching Nebraska now.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
They're learning about who we are and what we're made of. #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/tVfJPcwH1d
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa
NASA before and after images
Check out these images from @NASA.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Left is from March 2018.
Right is from Saturday.
Troopers have shared images from ground and from the air, but to see if from space is even more eye opening. pic.twitter.com/2pg2zNS6fl
Steinhart Grain Terminal at Nebraska City
Ashland roads
As the water recedes, people will begin to see why we stress not driving through flood water.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) March 18, 2019
Remember that.#NebraksaFlood2019 #NebraskaWeather #AshlandNebraska#NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/PXYjsEQWcQ
Patrol flight of flooding
Among the many valuable things our NSP pilots do: stream real-time video to @NEMAtweets and the State EOC.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's what it looks like from the flight yesterday in southeast Nebraska up to the Omaha area. The video comes with a road overlay.
More Video: https://t.co/4zQscPl8NG pic.twitter.com/YQd5deV2nU
Valley roads
SWAT team rescue
This is a pic of one of the countless rescues our SWAT team performed utilizing the @NEStatePatrol Light Armored Vehicle. Thank you to our SWAT team for being available around the clock to assist. #alphaswat #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/nAvjLy5Sud— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Offutt flooding
Like large portions of Nebraska, Offutt personnel are battling flood waters which started to creep onto the installation March 15. Get the full story here - https://t.co/o90sNK9o8i pic.twitter.com/9px7LetGJR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) March 17, 2019
Fixing the road
Aid convoy to Fremont
Yesterday, when @HyVee said Fremont was running out of food, @NSP_TroopA and @NENationalGuard led the way.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's the two hour journey in two minutes.
Made possible by @NebraskaDOT, and now thanks to NDOT, there's now a path into Fremont OPEN! #Teamwork #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N0wFgSS9rg
By the numbers
