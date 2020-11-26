The Good Life is for sale, and it is for everyone

The signs have welcomed you home — and greeted newcomers to Nebraska — for nearly 50 years.

They come in three sizes and five designs, the largest more than 200 square feet. The words are always the same, and always in that same groovy ’70s type style — “Nebraska … the good life. Home of Arbor Day” — but some show the Sower, some the Capitol, others Chimney Rock, Buffalo Bill, Arbor Day Lodge.

Until recently, you’d see them only at the 60 or so highways that lead into Nebraska. But now the iconic state-line signs are spreading across the country as miniature replicas sold by History Nebraska.

“It’s been fantastic,” said Chris Goforth, the department’s marketing and sales director. “Not only are we seeing people in the state buy them, we’re seeing Nebraskans who no longer live in the state wanting to bring a piece of the state home with them.”

History Nebraska doesn’t know anything about the origins of the original signs, Goforth said, only that they’ve always seemed to stand at the border.

“As a kid, I remember traveling and seeing them. You always knew you were almost home.”