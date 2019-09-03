Four girls at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney were found about two hours after climbing a fence and escaping early Tuesday.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the girls fled from a living unit.
They escaped at about 12:20 a.m, according to a Buffalo County Emergency Management alert. Two of the four were apprehended at about 2 a.m. by law enforcement and the other two were found by 2:30 a.m.
HHS said three of the girls were returned to the center and a fourth was arrested.
Kearney has been the state's campus-style correctional facility intended for boys and young men.
But about two weeks ago, HHS moved 24 girls from a similar center in Geneva to Kearney after physical conditions at the Geneva center were brought to the state's attention. There have also been allegations concerning a lack of programming, treatment and medical care.