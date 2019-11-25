Tecumseh prison will also change to 12-hour work shifts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The staffing challenges at TSCI are different than those at the state penitentiary, or even Omaha for that matter," he said.

Tecumseh and the Lincoln penitentiary are the focus of the department's hiring and retention efforts, he said.

In October, ongoing staff shortages at the penitentiary prompted a lockdown, a staffing emergency and the addition of incentives to try to increase the staff that directly oversee inmates and retain those already working.

Those incentives include hiring bonuses of $10,000 for corporals at the three largest men's prisons, including the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The bonuses would be paid out over three years, with the same for staff who help recruit new corporals to the penitentiary. In addition, all staff at the penitentiary who are still working on Dec. 31 will get a $500 retention bonus.

For Tecumseh, staff members who are still employed as of Jan. 31, 2020, will receive an automatic $500 bonus.

Union officials said shortly after the hiring bonuses were announced that they may get workers into the prisons but will by no means solve the prison's staffing crises.