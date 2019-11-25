Tecumseh prison will also change to 12-hour work shifts

Nebraska's Tecumseh prison will go to 12-hour employee shifts beginning Dec. 4, much like the Nebraska State Penitentiary did last month because of staffing shortages, Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced Monday.
The new schedule will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Security staff will work four consecutive 12-hour days with three days off, Frakes said. Evening activities will be canceled, and visitation will move to daytime hours.
To make the change from eight-hour to 12-hour shifts, Frakes is required to declare a staffing emergency, he said.
“This is the same procedure that we followed last month when the staffing schedule was changed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary,” Frakes said.
Schedules are being developed, and once finalized, inmates and workers will be informed, as well as volunteers and others who come to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, he said. It will not be locked down, as happened at the penitentiary.
“We will make accommodations where possible,” Frakes said. “It is unfortunate to disrupt the current routine, but this move is absolutely necessary to ensure that a reliable number of staff are available to operate TSCI in a safe and secure manner.”
He would not say when Tecumseh would be able to resume its regular schedule.
“The staffing challenges at TSCI are different than those at the state penitentiary, or even Omaha for that matter," he said.
Tecumseh and the Lincoln penitentiary are the focus of the department's hiring and retention efforts, he said.
In October, ongoing staff shortages at the penitentiary prompted a lockdown, a staffing emergency and the addition of incentives to try to increase the staff that directly oversee inmates and retain those already working.
Those incentives include hiring bonuses of $10,000 for corporals at the three largest men's prisons, including the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The bonuses would be paid out over three years, with the same for staff who help recruit new corporals to the penitentiary. In addition, all staff at the penitentiary who are still working on Dec. 31 will get a $500 retention bonus.
For Tecumseh, staff members who are still employed as of Jan. 31, 2020, will receive an automatic $500 bonus.
Union officials said shortly after the hiring bonuses were announced that they may get workers into the prisons but will by no means solve the prison's staffing crises.
Michael Chipman, president of the Fraternal Order of Police for corrections officers, said the only way to address the problem is with a merit step salary plan, much like the county jails and other states have. Raises were given to long-term prison workers, as a result of previous negotiations, but he said corporals still do not make what lower-ranked officers make at the Sarpy County Jail.
Frakes said people are taking advantage of the bonus offers, he said.
Conversations with the prison workers union began several weeks ago, Frakes said, and he's confident the department can find additional solutions to address staffing shortages.
