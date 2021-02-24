Taxing candy and soft drinks in Nebraska could raise $33 million

Taxing goods is "far more regressive than taxing services," she said, sounding a message that the Legislature recently has been focused on in considering sales tax reform that would center on elimination of dozens of sales tax exemptions for the cost of services as a means of broadening the tax base.

In terms of exempting services, "Nebraska is an outlier," McCollister said.

A fiscal impact estimate attached to the bill suggests annual revenue could rise to $50 million in fiscal 2022-23 when it would be in effect for a full fiscal year.

In a hearing on a separate bill, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha urged the committee to give a green light to his proposal (LB26) to repeal the sales tax on the use and consumption of residential water.

"This is for the people," Wayne told the committee. "You can buy water from the store and not get taxed, but you get taxed for it at home."

Doug Kagan, speaking for Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, supported the proposal, arguing that "water is a necessity of life and should not be taxed."

Opponents included representatives of the City of Omaha and the League of Nebraska Municipalities, who argued against the resulting loss of city revenue.