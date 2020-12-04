 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tale of two 'spins': State calls dismissal of prison lawsuit a 'significant win'
Watch now: Tale of two 'spins': State calls dismissal of prison lawsuit a 'significant win'

The state of Nebraska added a spin Friday to the dismissal of a prison lawsuit filed by ACLU of Nebraska in 2017. 

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the dismissal was a "significant win" for the state.

The ACLU's spin on the dismissal of the case earlier this week as some positive work completed by its organization was "surprising and shocking," Peterson said during a news conference.  

What came out of three years of discovery and the federal litigation process, he said, was that the Nebraska Department of Corrections was "found not to be in violation of things that had been asserted." 

The joint dismissal Tuesday was without prejudice, meaning plaintiffs retain the ability to refile the lawsuit. 

Lawsuit challenging conditions in Nebraska prisons dismissed

Nebraska prisoners and the ACLU were dealt a legal blow in June when their federal lawsuit challenging the medical and mental health care inmates were receiving in crowded prisons failed to get class-action status. 

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher said he was reluctant to join the cases of all those in the system because "the class is too broad and ... its members have such disparate medical needs that the questions are neither common nor resolved by a single class-wide answer."

For its part, the ACLU did not seek a federal appeal and said it was closing the case after "successful negotiation of dismissal terms" and progress addressing the lawsuit’s concerns. Those included closure of the Nebraska State Penitentiary’s “South 40” solitary confinement, called among the worst in the nation by experts, and policy changes for prisoners with disabilities and mental health care.

But the ACLU will continue to seek solutions to problems at the prisons, including through legislation and possibly more litigation and other means, said Executive Director Danielle Conrad. The state has sought to solve overcrowding by building more prisons and adding to existing ones. 

Judge denies ACLU request for Nebraska prison coronavirus plan

Conrad said after the news conference the approach taken to the dismissal by Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts was a head-scratcher. 

"I honestly hope they calm down and get some rest because this is just a very strange approach," she said. 

Ricketts said at a separate news conference Friday that dismissal of the lawsuit "repudiates the narrative that the corrections system is under crisis," although the state needs to make improvements and investments.

Conrad said there was never a ruling on the merits of the case, and the courts never gave a clean bill of health to the Department of Corrections. And she pointed out the state is in the middle of a declared overcrowding emergency.

Corrections Department will certify overcrowding emergency July 1

The news media, the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office and the ACLU continue to get complaints and concerns from inmates and their families about prison conditions and medical concerns.  

Peterson said the lawsuit was dismissed without stipulations, any settlements or payments. He compared the Nebraska case to a California and an Arizona prison lawsuit in terms of money spent to defend against prison lawsuits. 

California spent $11.3 million and Arizona spent $7.4 million, with costs continuing, he said, compared to Nebraska's $688,000 for defense experts and software needed for the case. 

The ACLU had the opportunity over three years to examine conditions in the prisons, he said, including 29 prearranged tours and inspections by experts, 42 depositions taken and 385,000 documents that were made available for review. 

ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners

"And the bottom line is they were not able to show a commonality of conditions that would warrant a class action," Peterson said. "That's significant because there's been a narrative against this Department of Corrections that somehow it's an insufficient system that simply doesn't care about its inmates, doesn't care about their medical needs, their dental needs, their mental health needs."

He said the Department of Corrections has never taken the position it "has arrived." Even before the lawsuit, it had been working to improve, including the hiring of Dr. Harbans Deol as medical director for the prisons in January 2017. And with the experts it brought in as a result of the lawsuit, the department was able to identify other areas that could be improved.

The department needs to always be evaluating if it is meeting the standard of care, he said. 

+1 
Attorney General Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
