Watch now: Tale of two 'spins': State calls dismissal of prison lawsuit a 'significant win'

The state of Nebraska added a spin Friday to the dismissal of a prison lawsuit filed by ACLU of Nebraska in 2017.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said the dismissal was a "significant win" for the state.

The ACLU's spin on the dismissal of the case earlier this week as some positive work completed by its organization was "surprising and shocking," Peterson said during a news conference.

What came out of three years of discovery and the federal litigation process, he said, was that the Nebraska Department of Corrections was "found not to be in violation of things that had been asserted."

The joint dismissal Tuesday was without prejudice, meaning plaintiffs retain the ability to refile the lawsuit.

Nebraska prisoners and the ACLU were dealt a legal blow in June when their federal lawsuit challenging the medical and mental health care inmates were receiving in crowded prisons failed to get class-action status.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher said he was reluctant to join the cases of all those in the system because "the class is too broad and ... its members have such disparate medical needs that the questions are neither common nor resolved by a single class-wide answer."