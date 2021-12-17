Supreme Court says inmate stabbed after warning Nebraska prison officials of danger can't sue state

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state was immune from being sued for placing a prison inmate in the same housing unit as his brother's killer, a move that ultimately resulted in him being stabbed in his cell.
But in a fiery dissent, Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman said in her view, "the majority continues to get it backward."
Under the majority’s reasoning, she said, the state can effectively promote a "cage match between inmates" and be immune from suit if the expected assault ensues.
"This is how it works under current Nebraska jurisprudence: State actors can be dangerously negligent with impunity and immunity if a nonstate actor later perpetrates an expected assault," Miller-Lerman wrote.
She called it a "judicial expansion beyond the statute's text" and a "usurpation of the legislative power."
Friday's decision came in Cameron Williams' case against the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and Director Scott Frakes. But it was just the latest of a string of cases where Miller-Lerman has ended up at odds with fellow justices.
The lawsuit alleged that while Williams was serving a sentence for second-degree murder, Jonathan Armendariz began serving a sentence in 2011 for killing Williams' brother.
The Corrections Department knew Armendariz and other inmates associated with him posed a threat to Williams, and he was placed on a "keep separate" list.
Despite that and assurances to Williams' mother they wouldn't be housed together, Armendariz was transferred to the Tecumseh prison where Williams was serving his sentence and on May 25, 2018, was moved to his housing unit.
Fearing he would be assaulted or killed, Williams assaulted Armendariz. He was ultimately transferred to the State Penitentiary, where two inmates entered his cell and stabbed him multiple times in what was believed to be retaliation for the assault at Tecumseh.
In 2019, Williams sued. The state moved to dismiss the case and Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret granted the motion in July 2020, and Williams appealed.
In Friday's decision, the majority agreed with Maret's decision, which found that Williams' case was barred by sovereign immunity because it arose from multiple layers of assault and battery.
"Our cases construing and applying the intentional tort exception have consistently barred claims like the one alleged by Williams," the majority justices wrote.
They cited their recent decision in a lawsuit by the family of Terry Berry Jr., an inmate placed with convicted murderer Patrick Schroeder, who killed him; and in another lawsuit where a woman held hostage and sexually assaulted by a former boyfriend alleged the county was negligent for its handling of a series of 911 calls.
In those and others, the high court said the lawsuits were barred because they arose out of an underlying assault.
Following the decision in the case filed by Berry's family, the justices jointly said the Legislature has begun considering proposed amendments to the statutory language.
"That public policy debate in the Legislature is ongoing, and this court should allow it to develop unencumbered by judicial rhetoric urging any particular legislative outcome," they said.
Nebraska couple just finished building sheep barn Wednesday morning. Wind blew it apart Wednesday afternoon.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger