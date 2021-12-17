Supreme Court says inmate stabbed after warning Nebraska prison officials of danger can't sue state

The Corrections Department knew Armendariz and other inmates associated with him posed a threat to Williams, and he was placed on a "keep separate" list.

Despite that and assurances to Williams' mother they wouldn't be housed together, Armendariz was transferred to the Tecumseh prison where Williams was serving his sentence and on May 25, 2018, was moved to his housing unit.

Fearing he would be assaulted or killed, Williams assaulted Armendariz. He was ultimately transferred to the State Penitentiary, where two inmates entered his cell and stabbed him multiple times in what was believed to be retaliation for the assault at Tecumseh.

In 2019, Williams sued. The state moved to dismiss the case and Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret granted the motion in July 2020, and Williams appealed.

In Friday's decision, the majority agreed with Maret's decision, which found that Williams' case was barred by sovereign immunity because it arose from multiple layers of assault and battery.

"Our cases construing and applying the intentional tort exception have consistently barred claims like the one alleged by Williams," the majority justices wrote.