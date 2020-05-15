Supreme Court says Frakes must disclose lethal injection records

Were the court to accept his view, "he would have no obligation to respond to a records request that he deems to implicate 83-967(2), confirm the existence of records sought, explain why records may be withheld, provide notice of a right to judicial or administrative review of his decision, or keep these requests on file to make such file available upon request," Funke said.

He said here the court must interpret the statute together with provisions under the public records statutes and narrowly construe the state "in favor of disclosure, particularly due to the fact that this case concerns the expenditure of public funds."

Then the Supreme Court went further than the Lincoln judge had.

District Judge Jodi Nelson said documents with execution team members' names or other identifying information could not be released. But the Supreme Court said the information could be redacted.

"On remand, the district court must order Frakes to produce nonexempt portions of the purchase orders and chemical analysis reports after portions that may be withheld have been redacted, such as an execution team member’s name, title, home or work address, telephone number, or email address," Funke said.

That could happen as early as this summer. First, the state has 10 days to seek a rehearing.