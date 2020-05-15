Supreme Court says Frakes must disclose lethal injection records

The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that documents about the state's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs used to carry out the death penalty in 2018 — including the name of the drug supplier — cannot be withheld from the public.
Nonexempt portions of those records are not entitled to protection under state statute "and must be disclosed," the court said Friday.
"Because (Prisons Director Scott) Frakes’ contentions contradict the text of Nebraska’s public records statutes and are adverse to this court’s public records precedent, we find that his appeal is without merit," Justice Jeffrey Funke wrote in Friday's opinion.
It was a win for the Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald and ACLU of Nebraska, which separately sued the state when Frakes refused to release certain documents about the drugs used in Carey Dean Moore's execution.
The documents included photos of drug packaging, purchase orders, emails between a prison employee and the drug supplier and between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the prison, and an invoice related to the drugs.
“This is important both for the gravity of the death penalty, but also it’s an important assertion of the public’s right to know how that penalty is carried out,” said Dave Bundy, editor of the Journal Star. “Shedding light on government — sometimes forcing that light to be shed — is one of the key functions of the press.”
A spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said they appreciate the court providing clarity on "multiple issues of first impression and on prior case law."
"Going forward, the Attorney General expects the parties will work together to bring this to a resolution," Suzanne Gage said.
Peterson’s office had appealed a lower-court ruling in favor of the newspapers and the ACLU, asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to reverse it.
The newspapers and ACLU argued the documents were public records and should be disclosed.
The state argued that their release would be "reasonably calculated" to lead to the identity of an execution team member, which by state law are protected.
But the Supreme Court on Friday rejected that idea.
"Apart from the purchase orders and chemical analysis reports, which identify a team member on their face, Frakes has not elicited any proof that the remaining records contain any identifying information with regard to an execution team member," Funke said.
Nor did the state present evidence that it was moderately likely to lead to the identity of an execution team member, he said.
The court also took issue with Frakes' contention that the state statute regarding the identity of the execution team members operates as a complete exception to the public records statutes.
Were the court to accept his view, "he would have no obligation to respond to a records request that he deems to implicate 83-967(2), confirm the existence of records sought, explain why records may be withheld, provide notice of a right to judicial or administrative review of his decision, or keep these requests on file to make such file available upon request," Funke said.
He said here the court must interpret the statute together with provisions under the public records statutes and narrowly construe the state "in favor of disclosure, particularly due to the fact that this case concerns the expenditure of public funds."
Then the Supreme Court went further than the Lincoln judge had.
District Judge Jodi Nelson said documents with execution team members' names or other identifying information could not be released. But the Supreme Court said the information could be redacted.
"On remand, the district court must order Frakes to produce nonexempt portions of the purchase orders and chemical analysis reports after portions that may be withheld have been redacted, such as an execution team member’s name, title, home or work address, telephone number, or email address," Funke said.
That could happen as early as this summer. First, the state has 10 days to seek a rehearing.
Danielle Conrad, ACLU of Nebraska executive director, said Nebraskans and the press finally will learn critical details surrounding the death penalty — "the most grave and irrevocable use of state power."
"Open, transparent government is a bedrock Nebraska tradition; it’s so deeply valued by citizens across the political spectrum because it provides a check on the abuses of big government," she said.
Nebraska's 12 death row inmates
