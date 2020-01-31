Supreme Court reverses dismissal of Gage County suit to get insurer to pay part of $28.1 million verdict

"Were we to apply definitions from our case law rather than the definitions the parties have used, we would be rewriting insurance policies," Funke said.

The court expressed no opinion on any other coverage-related issues in the case, which will be taken up by the trial court. A lawsuit against the county's other insurance carrier, the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, remains pending before Nelson.

Friday's opinion was a welcome development to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, which has wrestled with how the county would pay the judgment, according to Chairman Erich Tiemann.

Tiemann said if the county sees an insurance payout in the future, the money could only be used to pay down the debt quicker -- not to ease either the additional property tax supervisors levied in 2018, or the half-cent county sales tax that went into effect on Jan. 1.

For the second year, property owners in the county of roughly 22,500 people are paying an additional 11.76 cents per $100 of valuation to satisfy the Beatrice 6 judgment, or about $120 more in taxes per $100,000 of property value.

Taken together with the sales tax revenue, the county estimates the judgment will be paid in full by the end of 2026.

Tiemann said the board will meet with attorneys to discuss the next steps in the insurance case on Feb. 12.

