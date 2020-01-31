Supreme Court reverses dismissal of Gage County suit to get insurer to pay part of $28.1 million verdict

A Nebraska Supreme Court decision Friday in a lawsuit over how much, if any, an insurance company should have to pay in the Beatrice Six case revived the possibility Gage County taxpayers could get help paying the $28.1 million judgment.
But it could be months, if not years, before the county's case against Employers Mutual Casualty Co. is a done deal.
"We’re happy that the people in Gage County got some good news today. It means that the case is back on in the district court," said Joel Bacon, one of the attorneys representing Gage County.
Had the Supreme Court upheld a Lincoln judge's 2018 ruling -- that the claims were barred by an exclusion in the policy for professional services -- the case would've been over.
Bacon said it means they still have a shot at some amount of money to pay the judgments, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her Beatrice apartment.
Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, James Dean, Debra Shelden and Kathleen Gonzalez served a combined 75 years in prison before DNA evidence showed another man had committed the crime.
After they were exonerated in 2008, they sued Gage County. And, in 2016, a federal jury awarded them each $1,000 a day, concluding that the deputy who led the cold-case investigation, and another who also worked as a psychologist, had manufactured evidence or engaged in a reckless investigation that violated their rights.
After the judgment, Gage County filed a lawsuit against Employers Mutual Casualty, alleging the company should have to pay somewhere between $2 million and $4 million in coverage, plus attorney fees.
In Friday's decision, Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke wrote: "The extent of EMC's liability under the (commercial general liability) policy remains for the district court to determine."
He said there also may be coverage available under the umbrella policy Gage County had with the insurance company.
The sole issue for the Supreme Court was whether Lancaster County District Judge Jodi L. Nelson was right to find that the general liability policy excluded "any and all professional services," including the work of law enforcement officers.
Attorneys for Gage County argued that law enforcement was an occupation, not professional services, but Nelson ruled with the insurer, saying Nebraska case law defined "professional acts or services" as those requiring "special learning or attainments of some kind."
In the opinion, Funke said this case didn't require the court to look to case law to answer whether law enforcement is considered a profession, "because the plain language of the EMC policies answers that question for the parties to this dispute."
Under both the commercial general liability and umbrella policies, he said, law enforcement isn't included on a list of professions but appears as one of five specified categories of occupations under the liability exclusions.
"Were we to apply definitions from our case law rather than the definitions the parties have used, we would be rewriting insurance policies," Funke said.
The court expressed no opinion on any other coverage-related issues in the case, which will be taken up by the trial court. A lawsuit against the county's other insurance carrier, the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, remains pending before Nelson.
Friday's opinion was a welcome development to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, which has wrestled with how the county would pay the judgment, according to Chairman Erich Tiemann.
Tiemann said if the county sees an insurance payout in the future, the money could only be used to pay down the debt quicker -- not to ease either the additional property tax supervisors levied in 2018, or the half-cent county sales tax that went into effect on Jan. 1.
For the second year, property owners in the county of roughly 22,500 people are paying an additional 11.76 cents per $100 of valuation to satisfy the Beatrice 6 judgment, or about $120 more in taxes per $100,000 of property value.
Taken together with the sales tax revenue, the county estimates the judgment will be paid in full by the end of 2026.
Tiemann said the board will meet with attorneys to discuss the next steps in the insurance case on Feb. 12.
