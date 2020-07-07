Supporters celebrate approach of expanded Medicaid coverage

Supporters of Medicaid expansion Tuesday hailed the approach of long-delayed implementation of health care coverage for 90,000 Nebraskans while noting that earlier coverage could have been of assistance to another estimated 50,000 who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Expansion of coverage to a large pool of low-income, working Nebraska adults was approved by voters in November 2018, but it has been delayed by the state until Oct. 1 while it built a new administrative program.
"COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of life; yet, in our state's response to the pandemic, we have left the tool of Medicaid expansion on the table unused," said Molly McCleery, health care access program director for Nebraska Appleseed.
"Between March and May of this year, over 100,000 Nebraskans lost their jobs due to the pandemic and resulting economic downturn," she said.
"If we were to have expansion today, we also know that an estimated half of those 100,000 Nebraskans would be able to enroll in expansion coverage in addition to the 90,000 Nebraskans who have been waiting for nearly a decade."
Expansion of Medicaid coverage in the states was authorized in the Affordable Care Act that was approved by Congress in 2010.
The Legislature repeatedly filibustered efforts to include Nebraska in the program, leading supporters to finally take the issue to the people with an initiative proposal that was approved by voters in 2018.
"The pandemic has exacerbated existing health care inequities and has disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities," McCleery said.
"Expanding access to health coverage will be a huge step forward in the work to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in health care access in our state."
McCleery spoke during an online Zoom celebration of the approach of Medicaid expansion. Nebraskans may begin enrolling in the new program Aug. 1.
