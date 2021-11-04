Stinner: NU proposals 'have merit' when deciding how to spend Nebraska's $1B in pandemic recovery funds

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, pointed Wednesday to water resource and tourism development, workforce initiatives and rural broadband development as potential beneficiaries of federal pandemic recovery funding that will be allocated by state government next year.

"I'm 100 percent behind mental health improved access and affordability," Stinner said during a webinar question-and-answer session hosted by OpenSky Policy Institute.

Stinner said the University of Nebraska has offered "some proposals that have merit" for funding with the flow of federal stimulus dollars into state government as well as proposed initiatives promoted by community colleges.

State government will receive more than $1 billion in federal recovery funding for distribution by the Legislature.

Stinner said the Legislature will need to be careful to meet federal criteria associated with infusion of those federal dollars.

"It needs to be a one-time spend," he noted during a conversation with Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky.

A proposed new state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln was also part of the discussion.