Stinner eyes range of potential pandemic recovery federal funding initiatives
Stinner eyes range of potential pandemic recovery federal funding initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0
Appropriations Committee hearing

Sen. John Stinner listens to testimony during an Appropriations Committee hearing on Oct. 5 at the Capitol. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, pointed Wednesday to water resource and tourism development, workforce initiatives and rural broadband development as potential beneficiaries of federal pandemic recovery funding that will be allocated by state government next year.

"I'm 100 percent behind mental health improved access and affordability," Stinner said during a webinar question-and-answer session hosted by OpenSky Policy Institute. 

State Sen. John Stinner, District 48

State Sen. John Stinner

District: 48

From: Gering

Party: Republican

Stinner said the University of Nebraska has offered "some proposals that have merit" for funding with the flow of federal stimulus dollars into state government as well as proposed initiatives promoted by community colleges.

State government will receive more than $1 billion in federal recovery funding for distribution by the Legislature.

Wishart says pandemic funding priorities can help shape Nebraska's future

Stinner said the Legislature will need to be careful to meet federal criteria associated with infusion of those federal dollars.

"It needs to be a one-time spend," he noted during a conversation with Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky.

A proposed new state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln was also part of the discussion.

With the state sitting on a healthy budget surplus and a recent revenue forecast of more to come, "we have the money" to build a new prison if the Legislature decides to support Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal to do so, Stinner said.

Don Walton: Here comes a one-time opportunity to invest in the state

"But a lot of pieces need to be put in place," he said.

"There's going to be no rush," Stinner said. "Nebraska is in good position now."

Ricketts already has signaled his desire to use some of the increased state revenue recently anticipated by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board to build a new $230 million state prison.

The governor has said increased state revenue should also be used to fund tax relief.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

