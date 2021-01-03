Steadying force in Nebraska Ombudsman's office leaves chief deputy position

And there was this adolescent, this runner, looking into his face.

"I was like 13 years old," Eskridge said, some 54 years later. "What do I say to this guy?"

What he remembers, what was important, was what Marney said to him: Whatever had happened between his parents wasn't his fault. And though it might not always look like it, they loved him.

That day, Marney was the one standing in the rye. And that catch would have lasting influence, grounding Eskridge to him and to that place.

Between the jarring life with his parents, in which he sought to make things right, and the influence of Marney and his church, Carl Eskridge came out the other end as a preacher himself, a mediator and a man who for 25 years in the Nebraska Ombudsman's office has tried, too, to catch all he could.

* * *

Growing up in Charlotte, Eskridge was "Little Carl" to his maternal grandfather's "Big Carl," who owned a business with locations throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.