Steadying force in Nebraska Ombudsman's office leaves chief deputy position

On a March day in his 13th year, Carl Eskridge found himself sitting across from what he saw as a godlike figure in a Baptist church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was the mid-1960s, and Eskridge had been struggling with the rancorous divorce of his parents. When the boy was 12, his dad had come home one Friday afternoon from his weeklong business travels, picked up a few things and checked out of the family for good.
"I had no clue. I'd never seen any arguments. I'd never heard any cross words. Nothing," Eskridge recalled.
He was a middle child, six years removed from each sibling, and as the weeks and months had gone forward, he had felt a pressure to be the rock in a volatile family situation.
Someone saw he needed help, so there he sat with Dr. Carlyle Marney.
It was a big church, and the pulpit appeared to this teenage boy to be 8 feet off the ground. The preacher wore round, wire-rimmed glasses and the light just sparkled off of them. Marney was known for his intellect and his substantive influence.
In a speech in 1978, the man had likened the ministry to J.D. Salinger's "Catcher in the Rye," describing that person in the rye field who — when someone overwhelmed by life and in flight comes running through — catches them.
And there was this adolescent, this runner, looking into his face.
"I was like 13 years old," Eskridge said, some 54 years later. "What do I say to this guy?"
What he remembers, what was important, was what Marney said to him: Whatever had happened between his parents wasn't his fault. And though it might not always look like it, they loved him.
That day, Marney was the one standing in the rye. And that catch would have lasting influence, grounding Eskridge to him and to that place.
Between the jarring life with his parents, in which he sought to make things right, and the influence of Marney and his church, Carl Eskridge came out the other end as a preacher himself, a mediator and a man who for 25 years in the Nebraska Ombudsman's office has tried, too, to catch all he could.
* * *
Growing up in Charlotte, Eskridge was "Little Carl" to his maternal grandfather's "Big Carl," who owned a business with locations throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.
It was expected that when "Little Carl" graduated from college he would take over the laundry and dry cleaning supplies and equipment business. But by the summer after his freshman year in college, he had started to tire of his business major.
He saw a poster in the college mailroom for a summer job at a YMCA camp in south central Florida. He headed south.
"It was a great summer," he said. "It was hot and steamy and you had to check your shoes for scorpions before you put them on. It was not a garden spot."
But he found something there among the mix of kids from Miami, Columbia and Venezuela. He loved working with them and was a good influence. He knew by the time the summer ended he couldn't go into the family business. By graduation he had enrolled in a Texas seminary.
* * *
Eskridge and his wife, Janet, who he had met his freshman year and who he had fallen in love with immediately, came to Nebraska from Texas 42 years ago.
In spite of the shock of a blizzard that greeted them on that first winter visit, the couple decided to return to serve a church in the small community of Palmyra.
In the years since, Eskridge moved to a larger church in Lincoln, and then to law school at the University of Nebraska, a stint as director of Common Cause in Nebraska, a 25-year career with the Ombudsman Office, two terms with the Lincoln City Council, and a calling to mediation.
The boy with the turbulent childhood established himself as a calming influence, dedicated, a man who seeks order in his professional endeavors and his private ones.
"Carl is solid," his wife Janet said, "the kind of person to go to if you were worried or agitated, or needed a sounding board. He can hear about a situation and help to bring clarity to it in a way that makes people feel like they are heard, in a fair way."
* * *
Those who have worked with Eskridge at the Nebraska Ombudsman's Office say he has been a major force in advancing its character and effectiveness.
Now, at age 67, he is leaving the office, retiring from a problem-solving career and moving on to other types of service on civic and nonprofit boards.
"I have tremendous respect for Carl, who not only distinguished himself in the Ombudsman's Office, but also as a calming force for reason and reconciliation on the Lincoln City Council for over two terms," said former Ombudsman Marshall Lux, who retired himself two years ago after 38 years in the office.
Lux encouraged Eskridge, who has a law degree, a master's and doctor of divinity degree and is an ordained Presbyterian minister and mediator, to apply to take his place when Lux retired at the end of 2018.
As the chief deputy, Eskridge became acting ombudsman.
He was in his second term as a Lincoln City Council member at the time, and decided not to seek reelection, to focus on the ombudsman's duties.
The ombudsman leads a team of behind-the-scenes investigators, the problem-solvers for people involved with state agencies and those with questions or complaints about how those agencies are dealing with their issues. Agencies include the high-profile Corrections Department and child welfare, the Department of Labor and Department of Motor Vehicles.
It took a year for the Legislature to act on appointing a new ombudsman, and in the meantime, others had applied, including Inspector General for Child Welfare Julie Rogers. At the time the Executive Board was finalizing a nomination to the full Legislature to hire Rogers for the top position, Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers tried unsuccessfully to amend the nomination to send both Rogers' and Eskridge's names to be voted on.
Chambers argued that when a person has held a job and executed the duties effectively, two decades of experience and a deep and profound grasp of state issues should count for something.
Eskridge didn't campaign for the job. He knows now he probably should have. Rogers was appointed to the job, and Eskridge planned to leave, but the pandemic set in, and he ended up staying another year.
Rogers has high praise for him.
From day one, she said, he has been a role model in the passion he has for the office and the motivation he brings daily to help all kinds of people solve their problems with Nebraska government.
"I appreciate his good humor, positive attitude, work ethic, and advice," she said. "He listens attentively and freely gives of his time and talent. He will be missed."
Eskridge considers the Ombudsman's Office to be no less than a gift to the state of Nebraska. Not all states have them.
Many of the state's agencies have not only accepted the work of the office, but have embraced it, he said.
* * *
It's hard to believe when you look at Carl Eskridge that he could be old enough to retire.
"I can't tell you how many times that people have thought that I'm his mother," said his wife of 46 years. "I think he has about 12 gray hairs."
The couple live downtown in University Towers.
"We love walking places, being close to campus, the Ross, the Sheldon. We really don't need our cars that much," Janet Eskridge said. "It's a community, streamlined and pleasant."
He takes care of the rooftop garden that was undeveloped when they moved to the building. He transformed the communal space, with a succulent bed, native grasses and an herb garden.
They look forward to continuing to work and contribute to the city they have made their home.
Janet Eskridge is an artist, with a master's degree in art therapy. She sells her assemblage art around the country. She's also dedicated to Lincoln Literacy.
They have grandchildren and children, Hannah and Rachel, to see in Omaha and Nashville, Tennessee.
He hopes to serve on several boards, including the Community Action Partners Board, Lincoln City Libraries Foundation Board and a nomination to fill a seat on the Lincoln Electric Board.
He will continue part-time preaching, the third Sunday of every month in Cedar Bluffs and another Sunday at other churches that call.
"It's good spiritual discipline for me," he said.
And his role as a mediator will go on from where it all started at age 12.
JoANNE YOUNG'S FIVE IMPORTANT STORIES FROM 2020
JoAnne Young's important stories: 'Fix the world'
Even at age 8, Eleanora Marinkovich knows her brother is treated unfairly, based merely on having skin color that is darker than hers.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Reassigned epidemiologist
It’s an important time for the voices of experienced medical officials to be front and center, and people need to know about upheaval in the state Department of Health and Human Services that changed the role of Nebraska’s former long-time epidemiologist.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Honoring Officer Herrera
It was a privilege to attend and report on the funeral of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, who died in September after being shot during the serving of a warrant Aug. 26.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Exploring execution drugs
This story came from information finally received from the state after a hard fought battle by Nebraska’s two largest newspapers and the ACLU of Nebraska that went ultimately to the state Supreme Court.
JoAnne Young's important stories: Consideration for Poindexter
It’s been 50 years, and people are still showing up, calling for the release of Ed Poindexter from his Nebraska prison. It’s important in light of the calls in 2020 for reform and change, and the reality of what has happened to Black citizens in this country for more than 400 years.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature