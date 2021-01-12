 Skip to main content
'Stay tuned,' Ricketts says on possible vaccine changes in Nebraska
'Stay tuned,' Ricketts says on possible vaccine changes in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts during an interview in his office at the Capitol on Wednesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday said people should "stay tuned" on potential changes to the state's COVID-19 vaccination plans after the federal government moved to get more people the vaccine faster.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it would release millions of shots it was holding back to ensure necessary second doses are available and also to prioritize giving the vaccine to people 65 and older and those with preexisting health issues that might put them at higher risk of coronavirus complications.

State ramping up vaccinations; signups for older Nebraskans approaching

Currently, people age 65-74 and younger Nebraskans with high-risk medical conditions are in Phase 1C of the state's vaccine rollout program and are not expected to have access to it until March at the earliest.

Many health departments around the state are still focused on getting the vaccine to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities (Phase 1A), while some have started giving the vaccine to people age 75 and over and essential workers (Phase 1B).

Ricketts said the state has been having discussions with hospitals and local health departments about possible adjustments to the vaccine schedules and will likely provide more information in the coming days.

"Stay tuned," he said. "You will see that we will be making some changes with regard to 65 and older."

But he implored people to "please do not call your local health departments."

Directions on how you can get scheduled for a vaccination are coming soon.

COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up in Nebraska, Ricketts says

The governor said that if more vaccine doses are being released to states by the federal government, then state officials will work to get those doses out faster. However, he said that Nebraska will continue to follow manufacturer guidance about giving two doses of the shots. The Pfizer shot requires a second does within 21 days, while the gap is 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.

Some parts of Nebraska are already giving COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

