'Stay tuned,' Ricketts says on possible vaccine changes in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday said people should "stay tuned" on potential changes to the state's COVID-19 vaccination plans after the federal government moved to get more people the vaccine faster.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced it would release millions of shots it was holding back to ensure necessary second doses are available and also to prioritize giving the vaccine to people 65 and older and those with preexisting health issues that might put them at higher risk of coronavirus complications.

Currently, people age 65-74 and younger Nebraskans with high-risk medical conditions are in Phase 1C of the state's vaccine rollout program and are not expected to have access to it until March at the earliest.

Many health departments around the state are still focused on getting the vaccine to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities (Phase 1A), while some have started giving the vaccine to people age 75 and over and essential workers (Phase 1B).

Ricketts said the state has been having discussions with hospitals and local health departments about possible adjustments to the vaccine schedules and will likely provide more information in the coming days.