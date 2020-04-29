State workers' union challenges Labor Department's Nelnet contract

"Our teammates are favorably compensated relative to our partners at Nelnet that are assisting us," he said.

The union also posted a statement about the Nelnet contract on Reddit, which showed 61 comments as of early Wednesday evening, not all of them agreeing with the union. Several of those commenting explained the logic of hiring the outside firm rather than the department hiring temporary workers to help process the high number of claims.

Jman9420 said to get temporary workers could require additional time to go through the hiring process, the cost to get them equipment that could include laptops or computers, and then more time for training.

"Do you think the people waiting on unemployment would rather wait additional weeks for their claims to be processed so that the state can save whatever the small difference in compensation may be?" the person said.

A department worker told the Journal Star that employees processing claims were "desperately" trying to get information and payments out, but by contracting with Nelnet, experienced adjudicators were forced to train rather than process claims.

Department of Labor spokeswoman Grace Johnson said experienced adjudicators were doing both training and claims processing.