State to take more control of Nebraska's COVID-19 vaccine process

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Nebraska, state officials are looking to take more control of the process.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that officials are working on a plan to migrate all vaccine registration and tracking to the state's vaccine website within the next month.

He said the state is working with its vendor, Microsoft, to develop what will be both an inventory management system as well as a scheduling system.

"This is so we can provide really a one-stop shop for customers all over the state," Ricketts said, noting that the new system would allow someone to get their first COVID-19 shot in one county and then get their second somewhere else.

That flexibility is important and something the state wants to provide, he said.

Ricketts also said it's important to have everything on a state site to be sure inventory can be tracked and that vaccine doses are being used quickly and for the populations for which they are targeted.

He noted that some counties are keeping paper vaccine records, and "we want to get away from that paper."

"We want an automated system," Ricketts said.