State to take more control of COVID-19 vaccine process; plans in works for people at high risk

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Nebraska, state officials are looking to take more control of the process.

For younger residents with high-risk medical conditions, that could mean regaining a spot on the state's priority list within a couple of weeks.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that officials are working on a plan to migrate all vaccine registration and tracking to the state's vaccine website within the next month.

His remarks came the same day Nebraska identified its first case of the U.K., or B.1.1.7, variant of COVID-19 in a woman in her 20s from Douglas County. Nebraska was one of the few states without a positively identified case of a variant until Friday.

He said the state is working with its vendor, Microsoft, to develop what will be both an inventory management system as well as a scheduling system.

"This is so we can provide really a one-stop shop for customers all over the state," Ricketts said, noting that the new system would allow someone to get their first COVID-19 shot in one county and then get their second somewhere else.

That flexibility is important and something the state wants to provide, he said.